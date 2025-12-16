Yang Zhigang, Yang Xuwen drop teasers for new season of Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty

The best is yet to come, according to Chinese actor Yang Zhigang.

The 48-year-old stars in the historical suspense anthology drama Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty, and during a recent visit to Singapore, he and his co-star Yang Xuwen dropped some teasers for the upcoming fourth season.

Titled Strange Chronicles of Tang, it also stars regular cast members Chen Chuang, Gao Siwen, Sun Xuening and Anson Shi.

What's different though, is that it's a mini-drama with 20 episodes, each running for 20 minutes.

In a recent interview with AsiaOne at the Asia TV Forum & Market, Zhigang said seasons three and four were filmed together.

He said: "Season three has 10 stories, but due to the restriction on the number of episodes, we only broadcast eight stories.

"I think the two most compelling stories were reserved for the fourth season... especially the story Jie You Dian (translated as The Shop of Relief), which reflects history in a contemporary context. Many viewers will find it very relatable, so please look forward to it."

Xuwen, 31, added: "Furthermore, there will be an explanation on the back story of each of the main characters within these two stories. These weren't explained in seasons one to three but will be explained in detail in season four."

The series centres on martial artist and official Lu Lingfeng (Xuwen), who teams up with Su Wuming (Zhigang), disciple of master detective Di Renjie, to solve mysterious criminal cases. Joining them are skilful physician Fei Yingjun (Chen Chuang), painter Pei Xijun (Siwen), swordswoman Chu Yingtao (Xuening) and Lingfeng's disciple Xue Huan (Anson).

Season one was telecast in 2022, while the second instalment — Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty II: To the West — released in 2024, won Best Drama Series in the Asian Academy Creative Awards early this month.

The third season — Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty 3: To Chang'an — was released in November this year and was the top Chinese drama on iQiyi. All three seasons are currently in the list of top 15 Chinese shows on the streaming platform.

Strange Chronicles of Tang will debut on iQiyi on Dec 17, while a fifth season is reportedly being planned.

Asia TV Forum & Market, held from Dec 3 to 5, is a part of the Infocomm Media Development Authority's (IMDA) Singapore Media Festival.

Looking back on Season 3

Zhigang and Xuwen also looked back on season three and told AsiaOne their favourite stories and the most difficult scene to film.

Both actors said they liked Five Feet from Heaven, with Xuwen explaining: "I cried a few times when I was reading the script for this story. I think viewers can resonate with it and it creates a contrast with current society."

In the case, the mysterious death of a merchant in Chang'an city lead the sleuths to connect a string of murders and a heartbreaking ending.

Another favourite for Zhigang which he thinks will leave viewers in tears is Strange Tales — about an author who thinks his beautiful wife is cheating on him with her old flame.

The most difficult scene to film, on the other hand, was the polo match in the last story, Imperial Polo Ball, said Zhigang. The story depicts espionage and a potential attack on Chang'an amid a polo match in the palace.

"We have very little for reference because movies and dramas rarely depict polo. Everyone knows polo was very popular in the Tang Dynasty, but how exactly was it played, and what should the playing field look like?" Zhigang said.

Xuwen added: "Filming was extremely difficult. It involved a very large location, many extras and audience members. The main actors were all in this one place. We didn't know how to play polo, so we had to practise."

The scene, which played out to around 45 minutes in the drama, took over 20 days to film. "As the story unfolds, the plot and all the conflicts converge in this polo match. Therefore, it's one of the most important scenes and stories in the third season," Zhigang elaborated.

'Like coming home'

The success of the drama series is due in part to the rapport between the main cast members, the duo told us.

Zhigang explained that he and Xuwen are like brothers: "We spent three out of the last five years together. I often say that, putting our chemistry aside, we didn't argue or quarrel over anything during those three years.

"I'm a little older than him and he respects me. We're like family. So I think it's only when the main cast and crew have such a harmonious relationship that they can make a good show. Only with such harmony can we continue on this path."

Xuwen added it was like "going home" when the cast reunited on set for the third season. He and Zhigang are so in sync now that he can usually guess what the latter is going to say before he says it.

On the popularity of the series, he said: "I'm quite proud that this drama has achieved this level of success. I feel my efforts and hard work have been worthwhile. We've done justice to a production made with sincerity...

"In my personal life, I feel like I've become a little more well-known. People will say, 'That's the general who acted in Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty.'"

All three seasons of Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty is available for streaming on iQiyi and the fourth season will debut on the platform on Dec 17.

