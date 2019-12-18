Yanxi Palace actress suffers severe burns after cupping therapy goes wrong

Cupping therapy may have its share of high-profile celebrity fans who swear by it but the alternative medical practice can sometimes end up doing more harm than good.

Chinese actress Deng Sha recently highlighted just how dangerous the treatment can be when she took to Weibo on Dec 14 to share pictures of the horrific burns that she had sustained after a session at a Beijing spa.

The 34-year-old, who has appeared in dramas Destiny's Love and Story of Yanxi Palace, wrote: "I got burnt from fire cupping. Maybe you guys don't know what burns from fire cupping look like. As my pictures below show, it can be this serious."

With fire cupping, the therapist sweeps a flame around a glass cup, then places the cup onto the body to create suction.

One photo showed Deng's raw, peeling skin and several large blisters. Another picture showed Deng with her torso and arm bandaged.

PHOTO: Weibo/Deng Sha

Deng had decided to go for a massage and cupping treatment on Dec 9 as she had felt unwell after travelling for work, she said.

But instead of helping her feel better, the session left her with second-degree burns on her back and right arm, according to a doctor's note that she shared.

It is not known how the burns occurred.

Some parts of Deng's wounds will leave scars but it is possible to reduce the scarring with proper care, her doctor reportedly said.

Deng also advised fans to tie long hair up during cupping so that it doesn't catch fire and shared some tips on dealing with burns.

PHOTO: Weibo/Deng Sha

The treatment sometimes involves placing a flammable substance such as alcohol into the cup and setting it on fire.

If the alcohol gets onto your body and catches fire, put it out by covering it with a wet cloth and run cool water over the burn as soon as you can, she said.

Similar injuries have resulted in the past from improper practices at massage parlours and TCM establishments.

In 2016, one man in China reported "black holes" on his back after cupping. The blackened patches of skin were a result of an infection that had set in after his blisters had popped.