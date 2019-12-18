Yanxi Palace actress suffers severe burns after cupping therapy goes wrong

PHOTO: Weibo/Deng Sha
Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

Cupping therapy may have its share of high-profile celebrity fans who swear by it but the alternative medical practice can sometimes end up doing more harm than good.

Chinese actress Deng Sha recently highlighted just how dangerous the treatment can be when she took to Weibo on Dec 14 to share pictures of the horrific burns that she had sustained after a session at a Beijing spa.

The 34-year-old, who has appeared in dramas Destiny's Love and Story of Yanxi Palace, wrote: "I got burnt from fire cupping. Maybe you guys don't know what burns from fire cupping look like. As my pictures below show, it can be this serious."

With fire cupping, the therapist sweeps a flame around a glass cup, then places the cup onto the body to create suction.

One photo showed Deng's raw, peeling skin and several large blisters. Another picture showed Deng with her torso and arm bandaged. 

PHOTO: Weibo/Deng Sha

Deng had decided to go for a massage and cupping treatment on Dec 9 as she had felt unwell after travelling for work, she said.

But instead of helping her feel better, the session left her with second-degree burns on her back and right arm, according to a doctor's note that she shared.

It is not known how the burns occurred.

Some parts of Deng's wounds will leave scars but it is possible to reduce the scarring with proper care, her doctor reportedly said.

Deng also advised fans to tie long hair up during cupping so that it doesn't catch fire and shared some tips on dealing with burns.

PHOTO: Weibo/Deng Sha

The treatment sometimes involves placing a flammable substance such as alcohol into the cup and setting it on fire.

If the alcohol gets onto your body and catches fire, put it out by covering it with a wet cloth and run cool water over the burn as soon as you can, she said.

Similar injuries have resulted in the past from improper practices at massage parlours and TCM establishments.

In 2016, one man in China reported "black holes" on his back after cupping. The blackened patches of skin were a result of an infection that had set in after his blisters had popped.

The man had been advised by a staff member at a massage parlour to go for cupping therapy daily to improve his health.

Another case of the treatment gone wrong in 2014 left a man in Singapore with severe blisters and a high fever.

With the risk of burns and blisters, why do people still go for it?

According to WebMD, cupping therapy has been used for thousands of years in Egyptian, Chinese, and Middle Eastern cultures and is said to help with pain, inflammation, blood flow and relaxation.

Some athletes also use it to aid muscle recovery, a practice which gained global attention after swimmer Michael Phelps stepped out at the 2016 Olympics sporting the telltale round bruises on his back and arms. 

But how it helps — and if it's a placebo effect — still remains unclear.

While studies have been conducted on cupping therapy, the evidence on its effectiveness has been less than conclusive.

It's also not for everybody. Those with certain skin conditions such as eczema should avoid the treatment, skin specialist Dr Eileen Tan of Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital told AsiaOne previously.

The practice has certain risks and should only be performed by a qualified Chinese medical practitioner, she said.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about
china actress Alternative medicine TCM (Traditional Chinese Medicine) Wounds and injuries

TRENDING

Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Indonesia arrests 6 foreigners, including Singaporean, for trying to smuggle drugs
Indonesia arrests 6 foreigners, including Singaporean, for trying to smuggle drugs
Michelle Chia plays a psychopath in Mind&#039;s Eye, says the drama &#039;is scarier than I had thought&#039;
Michelle Chia plays a psychopath in Mind's Eye, says the drama 'is scarier than I had thought'
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
Why is Kym Ng running around Beach Road in just a towel?
Why is Kym Ng running around Beach Road in just a towel?
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Singapore busker sees the best and worst of humanity on the streets
'A piece of my heart really died': 26-year-old Singapore busker shares perils of the job
Man fined $2k for firing 6cm-long nail into colleague&#039;s chest in workplace incident
Man fined $2k for firing 6cm-long nail into colleague's chest in workplace incident

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

What to do in JB this weekend: New Danga Bay mall, karaoke hotpot &amp; other wet weather activities
New Danga Bay mall opens in JB; karaoke hotpot & other wet weather activities for a weekend across the Causeway
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day

Home Works

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop&#039;s pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop's pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station

SERVICES