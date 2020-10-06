Yanxi Palace star Lawrence Wong: 'No one ever thought that I'd make it big'

Prior to the hit Chinese drama Story of Yanxi Palace, Lawrence Wong was a relatively unfamiliar name to many.
 
Now, the actor has 351,000 followers on Instagram and has endorsed many brands. Fun fact: he is the first male celebrity to ever have a solo cover on Her World in 60 years!
 
We sat down for a (virtual) chat with the actor to find out what he’s been up to.
 
What are you busy with now?
 
I’m currently in Johor Bahru, in the midst of filming The Ferryman – Legends of Nanyang. It airs next year on iQiyi, China’s largest television streaming site. I play a 24-year-old who can see spirits, helping them get their grievances sorted. It’s my first time playing a supernatural role so I’m really stoked.

I was also just named as the first international ambassador of iQiyi. My main role is promoting the streaming service to the regional audience.

I’ve also completed two more Chinese dramas by iQiyi that are airing next year – One Boat One World, and Love and Passion. I play a ship commander in One Boat One World. I filmed about 90 per cent of it on a ship, travelling between Japan and China for three months. Thankfully… I didn’t get seasick!

You are based in...

Beijing… mainly for acting. I have a home in Singapore and some relatives living in Malaysia. I came back to Singapore in January for Chinese New Year, and I wanted to return to China before starting filming for The Ferryman – Legends of Nanyang.

With Covid-19, I couldn’t return and I haven’t been back since. I have a cat. Thankfully, I have nice colleagues who’re helping me take care of it. I just got a new place in Singapore and I’m renovating it. It’s been extra tough since I can’t head over to check out the renovation process. I hope to get it done ASAP!

You’re a regional star now. Is Hollywood calling?

Before Yanxi Palace, I was kinda like a dark horse. No one ever thought that I’d make it big, I guess.

I’ve gone to several Hollywood castings in Los Angeles. I didn’t get the roles, but I’m not too disappointed. I guess it means I’ll just focus on my career in the region!

If there’s something you’d change about yourself?

I was an “ah beng” when I was younger! I was a very difficult student. Looking back, I wish I didn’t give my parents (who’ve always been very supportive) and teachers such a hard time.

I wish I had been a better student. After working in the industry for a while, I’ve come to realise the importance of being in touch with my family and friends.

