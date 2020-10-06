Yanxi Palace star Lawrence Wong: 'No one ever thought that I'd make it big'

Prior to the hit Chinese drama Story of Yanxi Palace, Lawrence Wong was a relatively unfamiliar name to many.

Now, the actor has 351,000 followers on Instagram and has endorsed many brands. Fun fact: he is the first male celebrity to ever have a solo cover on Her World in 60 years!

We sat down for a (virtual) chat with the actor to find out what he’s been up to.

What are you busy with now?

I’m currently in Johor Bahru, in the midst of filming The Ferryman – Legends of Nanyang. It airs next year on iQiyi, China’s largest television streaming site. I play a 24-year-old who can see spirits, helping them get their grievances sorted. It’s my first time playing a supernatural role so I’m really stoked.