Yao Wenlong’s restaurant in Johor Bahru targeted by loanshark who threatens to burn it down

Many people are having a hard time financially with the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic affecting businesses and livelihoods.

Then, imagine being targeted by loansharks when you don't even owe them money.

Malaysia-born Mediacorp actor Yao Wenlong and his Johor Bahru restaurant Sun Gourmet Kitchen on Saturday (Dec 12) became the target of a loanshark, who splashed the restaurant exterior with red paint.

A warning to repay the money they allegedly owe and a phone number were also attached.

Concerned for the wellbeing of their staff, Wenlong and his business partner Chen Zhixin called the number, which went unanswered.

Later that day, they received a phone message which said: "You actually don't owe us money. We have no money for food, hope you can help. If you don't, we won't stop here, and your shophouse will be burned."

On Sunday morning, Wenlong and Chen held a press conference in the restaurant where they informed the media of the incident and emphasised that none of them, including the employees, owe any money.

The perpetrator also sent them a video on Sunday, threatening to set the place on fire if their requests were not met.

In an interview with local newspaper Lianhe Wanbao, Wenlong said the matter has been handed over to the police.

CCTV footage did not manage to capture the perpetrator's face as he was wearing a mask, but it is believed only one person is involved.

Wenlong also expressed their frustrations to Lianhe Wanbao.

"My partner and I are very angry. We are already having a hard time keeping the restaurant afloat during the pandemic without firing any employees. This is really too much."

A security guard has been hired to watch the restaurant at night, and Chen will also move into the staff dormitory above the restaurant to keep a close watch.

melissateo@asiaone.com