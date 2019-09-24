Yeo Jin-goo fears bugs more than ghosts in real life

He might play a weak-hearted character terrified of ghosts and anything supernatural in his recent TV drama. But in real life, only bugs freak Yeo Jin-goo out.

After his last appearance here more than two years ago, the South Korean actor was in Singapore yesterday (Sept 23) to promote the show Hotel Del Luna.

The drama serial stars Jin-goo as Gu Chan-seong, who works at a hotel that serves only ghosts. Idols IU, P.O of boy group Block B and Mina of girl group Gugudan also star in the drama.

The series was a commercial success not only in South Korea but across Asia as well, recording the highest viewership on TV channel tvN so far in 2019.

Yeo Jin-goo's chemistry with IU Korean actor Yeo Jin-goo 여진구 was in town to promote the fantasy drama Hotel Del Luna on Sept 23. Jin-goo, who plays a hotel manager in the drama, dishes on how he managed to get close to co-star IU, who has the most NGs and what we can expect for his next role. #yeojingoo #HotelDelLuna #여진구 #호텔델루나 Posted by AsiaOne on Tuesday, September 24, 2019

During a fan meet and media conference at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel yesterday, Jin-goo clarified that, unlike his character in the show, he isn't afraid of ghosts in real life. The 22-year-old is even interested in encountering something supernatural out of curiosity.

During production, he familiarised himself with the script and set so well that filming scary scenes wasn't actually scary, as he wasn't afraid of any of the 'ghosts'.

Rather than ghosts though, the actor admitted to being frightened of insects - "things that appear suddenly, like bugs" - and if he sees a tiny bug appear anywhere, it makes him jump.

Who knew this charming hotelier would be afraid of a tiny pest?

'NG' KING

Interestingly, although he was comfortable with the spooky theme, the cast member that made the most mistakes on set was him.

As his character is so different from himself, it resulted in many no-good (NG) takes, he admitted sheepishly.

Despite entering showbiz at a young age, Jin-goo and IU are only collaborating for the first time in Hotel Del Luna.

The actor told AsiaOne that he was initially nervous pairing with one of K-pop's top singers, but soon realised that their personalities matched.

IU's energy and supportive nature made for a good working experience and allowed them to build good chemistry, which Jin-goo attributes as one of the reasons for the drama's success.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Clara Grimonia Lim

He revealed that they still contact each other frequently these days.

Speaking of IU, the actor also cited her Hotel Del Luna character as one he would be interested to try. She plays Jang Man-wol, the beautiful, greedy and cold owner of the hotel who often does things her own way.

On the other hand, Jin-goo is known for his bright and happy roles.

Before we wrapped up, we wanted to know what he thought of Singapore — Jin-goo was after all a tourism ambassador for Taiwan recently.

"Chilli crab!" he chirped.

But apart from that, Jin-goo only knows Clarke Quay, therefore he said he is open to recommendations to explore other places here.

Then perhaps he can be the tourism ambassador for Singapore?

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Clara Grimonia Lim

Hotel Del Luna airs every Tuesday and Wednesday at 9.45pm on tvN.

