Yeo Yann Yann wins Best Leading Actress at Golden Horse Awards for role in Anthony Chen's Wet Season

Chen lost both Best Director and Best Narrative Feature to family drama A Sun. Koh and Yang lost the win to Taiwan’s up-and-coming actor Liu Kuan-ting for his performance in A Sun.

Wet Season premiered in Singapore on Thursday as the opening film of the Singapore International Film Festival and is now available in theatres here.

Another Singaporean filmmaker - Yeo Siew Hua, 34 - went home happy with his Best Original Screenplay win, beating out Chen and other Taiwanese prestige films like Nina Wu and A Sun. The last Singaporean to win the award was Chen for Ilo Ilo.

A Land Imagined, about a police investigator who tries to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of a Chinese construction worker at a land reclamation site, also won for Best Original Film Score.

He told ST after his win: “I am so thrilled because I have watched the Golden Horse Awards since I was little and to receive this award is a great recognition for me and all those who have made this film possible.”

A Land Imagined’s Singaporean composer Teo Wei Yong also beat out Oscar-winning composer Ryuichi Sakamoto for Best Original Film Score.

Teo said: “I’m very happy and I am still rather breathless at the moment! I’d like to thank my parents and brother, extended family, as well as my friends for their support for the last 15 years of my career.

“Despite winning this award, I am actually nowhere near a veteran like Sakamoto. He has a lifetime of accolades. I’m just beginning.”