Yeo Yann Yann wins Best Leading Actress at Golden Horse Awards for role in Anthony Chen's Wet Season

Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann receiving the award for Best Leading Actress at the Golden Horse Awards for her role in Wet Season.
PHOTO: TAIPEI GOLDEN HORSE FILM FESTIVAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE
Jan Lee
The Straits Times

Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann won Best Leading Actress  at the 56th Golden Horse Awards held in Taipei on Saturday (Nov 23) for her performance in Wet Season — local filmmaker’s Anthony Chen’s much-anticipated second feature-length film.

The Singapore-based actress was visibly emotional as she picked up her award onstage, tearing up as she thanked Chen, her fellow actors Koh Jia Ler and Yang Shi Bin as well as late mentor and local theatre practitioner Kuo Pao Kun.

Yeo Yann Yann told The Straits Times: "I think I forgot to thank my family! I want to thank my family in Singapore and Malaysia. Without their support, I would not have been able to achieve what I have achieved. And please Singapore audiences, please go to the cinemas to support Wet Season."

She had previously won the Best Supporting Actress award in 2013, for Chen’s debut film Ilo Ilo.

Wet Season, about a Chinese teacher (Yeo) struggling with infertility, a loveless marriage and workplace problems, was nominated for six awards including Best Director for Chen and Best Supporting Actor for Koh and Yang. Yeo Yann Yann’s win was the film’s only win. 

Chen lost both Best Director and Best Narrative Feature to family drama A Sun. Koh and Yang lost the win to Taiwan’s up-and-coming actor Liu Kuan-ting for his performance in A Sun. 

Wet Season premiered in Singapore on Thursday as the opening film of the Singapore International Film Festival and is now available in theatres here. 

Another Singaporean filmmaker - Yeo Siew Hua, 34 - went home happy with his Best Original Screenplay win, beating out Chen and other Taiwanese prestige films like Nina Wu and A Sun. The last Singaporean to win the award was Chen for Ilo Ilo.

A Land Imagined, about a police investigator who tries to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of a Chinese construction worker at a land reclamation site, also won for Best Original Film Score.

He told ST after his win: “I am so thrilled because I have watched the Golden Horse Awards since I was little and to receive this award is a great recognition for me and all those who have made this film possible.”

WINNER: Yeo Siew Hua, BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY at the 56th #GoldenHorseAwards! 🏆🇸🇬🕵🏝🕴️🇹🇼 An overwhelmed Siew Hua...

Posted by A Land Imagined《幻土》 on Saturday, 23 November 2019

A Land Imagined’s Singaporean composer Teo Wei Yong also beat out Oscar-winning composer Ryuichi Sakamoto for Best Original Film Score.

Teo said: “I’m very happy and I am still rather breathless at the moment! I’d like to thank my parents and brother, extended family, as well as my friends for their support for the last 15 years of my career. 

“Despite winning this award, I am actually nowhere near a veteran like Sakamoto. He has a lifetime of accolades. I’m just beginning.”

A Land Imagined has been selected as Singapore’s entry to the Academy Awards’ Best International Feature Film category, previously known as the Best Foreign Language Film category.

The night was dominated by Taiwanese features A Sun and horror film Detention, which picked up awards like Best Narrative Feature, Best Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Chinese and most Hong Kong films were absent after Chinese authorities banned its films and stars from participating in the awards, which is often touted as the Oscars of Mandarin cinema. 

China’s Golden Rooster Awards was also held on Saturday, in a seemingly deliberate move to clash with Taipei’s awards. The ban was seen as a retaliation to a speech made at the ceremony last year, where a filmmaker expressed her support for Taiwan’s independence.

This year’s awards was not free of controversy either.

Best Original Song went to The Day After Rain, from the film Detention.

The song’s composer  Lu Lu-ming said onstage to loud cheers: “I hope all the people of Hong Kong can live peacefully and freely. You must live on to have hope, so that people will remember what is happening now in the future. I hope the sun shines on you. To freedom.”

List of winners

Best Narrative Feature: A Sun

Best Director: Chung Mong-hong (A Sun)

Best Leading Actor: Chen Yi-wen (A Sun)

Best Leading Actress: Yeo Yann Yann (Wet Season)

Best Supporting Actress: Winnie Chang (The Teacher)

Best Supporting Actor: Liu Kuan-ting (A Sun)

Best Original Screenplay: Yeo Siew Hua (A Land Imagined)

Best Film Editing: Lai Hsiu-hsiung (A Sun)

Best Original Film Score: Teo Wei Yong (A Land Imagined)

Best Sound Effects: Li Danfeng, Chou Cheng, Morgan Yen (Nina Wu)

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Awards and prizes movies

TRENDING

Gossip mill: Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan &#039;chased away&#039; by shop owner - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan 'chased away' by shop owner - and other entertainment news this week
Yeo Yann Yann wins Best Leading Actress at Golden Horse Awards for role in Anthony Chen&#039;s Wet Season
Yeo Yann Yann wins Best Leading Actress at Golden Horse Awards for role in Anthony Chen's Wet Season
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
Malaysian hanged in Singapore for drug trafficking
Malaysian hanged in Singapore for drug trafficking
Student shot by Hong Kong police urges voter turnout at Sunday elections
Student shot by Hong Kong police urges voter turnout at Sunday elections
Owner of salon behind $4,799 package defends incident, customer&#039;s daughter explains Facebook post
Owner of salon behind $4,799 package defends incident, customer's daughter explains Facebook post
Malaysian influencer disappointed with Malay men after kopitiam first dates
Malaysian influencer disappointed with Malay men after kopitiam first dates
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage
Diners scolded by Bedok drink stall assistant for not ordering from him, NEA looking into alleged touting
Diners scolded by Bedok drink stall assistant for not ordering from him, NEA looking into alleged touting
Bruce Lee&#039;s disgust for fake martial arts &#039;cowards&#039; revealed in rare phone call recording
Bruce Lee's disgust for fake martial arts 'cowards' revealed in rare phone call recording
Jurong-Clementi Town Council responds to reports of hose reel cabinets filled with household items
Jurong-Clementi Town Council responds to reports of hose reel cabinets filled with household items
Waitresses in Bangkok fined for serving customers in &#039;naked&#039; apron uniforms
Waitresses in Bangkok fined for serving customers in 'naked' apron uniforms

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Affordable destinations in Europe for the average Singaporean and where to avoid if you&#039;re a cheapo
Affordable destinations in Europe for the average Singaporean and where to avoid if you're a cheapo
This feisty Singapore &#039;infurrencer&#039; will hop right from your Instagram feed into your heart
This feisty Singapore 'infurrencer' will hop right from your Instagram feed into your heart
Get Frozen at Changi airport, explore Christmas villages and other free things to do in Singapore this weekend
Free things to do in Singapore this weekend
Get your hair done and eat at this hidden cafe within a salon at Orchard Road
Get your hair done and eat at this hidden cafe within a salon at Orchard Road

Home Works

House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Simplicity draws first week&#039;s winners of Total Defence logo competition
Simplicity draws first week's winners of Total Defence logo competition
Chinese woman throws kitten, stomps on its head after pet shop denies refund request
Chinese woman throws kitten, stomps on its head after pet shop denies refund request
Chinese doctors save elderly man&#039;s life by sucking out his urine on long-haul flight
Chinese doctors save elderly man's life by sucking out his urine on long-haul flight
Chinese mum bawls on train station staff&#039;s shoulder because she couldn&#039;t cry at home
Chinese mum bawls on train station staff's shoulder because she couldn't cry at home

SERVICES