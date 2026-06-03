'Dad will buy me a new car if there're over 5,000 likes': Yes 933 DJ Lim Pin Juen promotes parents' Johor stationery store

A trip to Japan or a new car?

Yes 933 DJ Lim Pin Juen could be scoring both.

In an Instagram video yesterday (June 2), the 30-year-old said he took up a challenge from his father, who asked him to promote the family's stationery store in Johor.

"If this video has more than 1,000 likes, he will take me to Japan. If there are over 5,000 likes, he will buy me a car," he said in the clip.

In the minute-long video, a deadpanned Pin Juen shows different parts of the shop, which sells not only stationery but also drinks (where he gets his "free soda"), slippers, toys and canes - his mother's "weapon".

The store also provides services such photocopying, laminating, binding and fax.

The man of the hour, his father, was also introduced.

"This is my dad. Many people say he looks like Andy Lau. [Is he] handsome?" said Pin Juen before the camera zoomed in on his father giving a side-eye.

Pin Juen, who is acting in Mediacorp's blockbuster drama The Leftovers, also joked that his two friends in the video don't pay for their items.

Local celebrities showed their support and joked around in the comments section.

"Hurry everyone, we need to hit 5,000 likes! He's getting his Tomica car," said singer Boon Hui Lu.

"It turns out you're really a man with a family business to inherit," remarked Wah!Banana's Lingyi, to which Pin Juen replied with, "Stationery store prince".

Yes 933 DJs Kenneth Chung and Tan Ting Fong were also in the comments section, with the former questioning whether the prize would be a toy car rather than a real one while Ting Fong congratulated him for hitting the goal.

The video has amassed over 6,000 likes as of press time.

Pin Juen was one of the top six finalists in Mediacorp's radio DJ competition The SoundMakers in 2019.

He went through months of training before joining Yes 933's radio DJ lineup to host his first weekday afternoon radio show with Siau Jiahui.

He currently hosts the weekday night programme with Zhu Zeliang from 8pm to 12am on Yes 933 FM.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com

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