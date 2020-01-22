Yikes! Carrie Wong was pushed off a cliff for filming

PHOTO: Instagram/carriewst
Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

It was her first time performing stunt work on the stunt wire system, but there wasn't any time to gently ease her into it. 

In fact, local actress Carrie Wong was literally pushed off a cliff for her newest Channel 8 drama A Quest to Heal.

In an 8world article published yesterday, the 26-year-old revealed that she had to put aside her fear of heights and repeatedly assure herself that she was ready for that scene filmed in Hengdian, China.

View this post on Instagram

路遥知马力 #我的女侠罗明依

A post shared by Carrie Wong 黄思恬 (@carriewst) on

The martial arts choreographer was supposed to do a countdown from three before she jumped. However, she recalled: "He counted to only two before pushing me off the cliff, so I went down without any mental or emotional preparations."

Despite the blood-draining experience, the gutsy one said it only made her stronger as her fear isn't as intense anymore.

In A Quest to Heal, Carrie plays Luo Mingyi, a woman who time-travels from the Ming Dynasty to present day Singapore where she meets her mentor's descendant Li Jishi (Xu Bin). As she helps Jishi revive the family business, she must also find a way to return to the past to stop Eunuch Sun's (Bryan Wong) plan to help the Emperor's brother usurp the throne.

While Carrie may not be a fan of wire work, her co-star Bryan loved it to bits even though he has a fear of heights as well, simply because it was a dream come true to "fly around".

The 48-year-old admitted: "Of all the roles I've played, there's never been a scene like this. My character was on the verge of breaking down and going mad."

Bryan even took to Instagram last month to share an 11-minute behind-the-scenes clip that documented a day of filming in Hengdian. The clip showed some of the wire stunts that Bryan did, along with the contraptions that made it possible.

In the video, Bryan said: "This experience is very exciting and fun."

bryanlim@asiaone.com

