'Still YOLO': Meet the Star Search top 20 contestants, including a married couple, athletes and tertiary students

When AsiaOne met Singapore Polytechnic student Koh Boon Wun at the Star Search 2024 auditions in early July, she told us that it was a "YOLO" decision for her, as she was just trying out new experiences.

During her turn to perform, the 17-year-old had stage fright and told hosts Lee Teng and Herman Keh then that she wanted to "give up", but with their encouragement, she ad-libbed and completed her audition courageously.

It turned out well for her, as she was unveiled as one of Star Search 2024 top 20 contestants last evening (Sept 12).

"I'm grateful that the judges saw something in me and gave me this opportunity," Boon Wun told AsiaOne in an interview yesterday, adding that she is "excited and happy", but mostly "shocked" because of how she had performed at the audition.

During the reveal, she strutted confidently down the stage and stood in the centre position when posing for the cameras later.

When asked how she overcame her nervousness, she shared candidly: "I still have stage fright, but I have learnt to keep it in, although I can feel my heart coming out of my chest… I will overcome it."

Boon Wun also shared that friends she met during this competition have been "very supportive". In addition, the masterclasses with local artistes and industry experts which she had attended with the other contestants since August helped to build her confidence, as she was given multiple opportunities to perform, host and pose on stage.

She is still enjoying the process of learning new skills.

"Still YOLO. I only get the chance to participate in this competition once, I will make full use of it," she said.

From classroom to stage

Besides Boon Wun, tertiary education students form the majority of the finalists this year.

One of them is Jadon Lim, who is currently studying electrical engineering in Nanyang Technological University. The 23-year-old, who has been a part-time model since he was 17, shared that the experience has helped him in this competition.

"Modelling is a lot about body language. I feel that being an actor on stage is also about body language and how I present myself to the audience. To me, it really helps in the aspect of confidence," he said.

Alina Tan, who is currently taking a leave of absence from National University of Singapore to focus on the competition, said that she has a decade of experience in theatre, including her training in School of the Arts (SOTA) and that has helped her express herself and analyse scripts better.

The 22-year-old added: "Coming back and doing theatre again really brought back very nostalgic feelings and memories. And being around this group of friends kind of gives me more confidence to be as crazy as I want to and not feel judged."

Alina also shared that the masterclasses with director-playwright Nelson Yap and model-actress Sheila Sim has helped her in performing and her body language.

Although Ler Ka Ying just graduated from drama and theatre from National Taiwan University of Arts, learning didn't stop for her.

"I need to unlearn and relearn all the new things, including hosting, modelling and acting. Although I have some experience in acting, hosting and modelling is not something that I have touched on in my school days. I really have to work on being more comfortable posing in front of a camera," the 28-year-old explained.

Swimming coach and married breakdancers

Other participants showcased athlete prowess during the event.

Swimming coach Jona Chung displayed his martial art skills during the unveiling yesterday and shared his desire to be an action star.

The 25-year-old, who also has a licence in badminton refereeing and enjoys surfing during his free time, told AsiaOne during his audition in July that he participated in Mediacorp's children television show Home Of United Nations (2012), which helped to shape his goals of becoming an actor.

"If it wasn't for that one show I did, I probably never would have considered being an actor. It kind of opened this door for me… When I think back on the memories, I realise that I actually acted and can say that I am an actor, so as I started to look more into movies and stuff, acting is always at the back of my mind. So I thought, 'Why not? I liked it'," he said.

Creative designer Marcus Sim, who is in the top 20 with his wife, multimedia host Gladys Bay, 28, showed off his breakdance moves on stage.

The 27-year-old, who is also a part-time model, said that his strength in the competition is his humorous personality, which he feels is important to connect to the audience.

'We just have to keep focusing on what we are doing'

Being a celebrity also means having to deal with positive comments and haters.

Brand manager Gino Wong, who has experience in acting, hosting and dancing, is ready for them. He told us that when he was in secondary school, there were many who liked him and also others who didn't.

"I have gotten used to it and don't really care about others judging me. However, if their feedback is constructive, such as suggestions for my hosting, it would help me. Even if it's said by someone who doesn't like me, I would also learn from it," the 25-year-old said.

"I think everyone should look at praises that others have for them, rather than looking at negative comments from others."

Tiffany Ho had her own fair share of online criticisms when she was around 14 years old.

"I don't know who they are… and I was really unhappy when I saw those comments. I remember crying every day because their words were really harsh and I didn't know how to handle them," the 19-year-old, who is currently studying in Nanyang Polytechnic shared.

Later, she understood that it is impossible for everyone to like her and there is no "solution" to it. She would take in criticisms that are helpful to her and improve herself, and delete destructive comments.

Heng Jee Kuan, 22, has learned to focus more on himself than what others say about him. The university student and part-time model won a bronze medal at the Southeast Asian Youth Athletics Championships in 2019.

"Back then, I would be a bit affected [by negative comments] and start over-thinking. But somewhere along my life, I learned to just do my own thing and not really care about what people say. There will always be haters, no matter what we do. We just have to keep focusing on what we are doing."

The shortlisted contestants also include content creator Amy Ang, 21; Nanyang Polytechnic student Lee Ting Xuan, 19; Communication University of China postgraduate student June Tan, 25; Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts student Sufeia Azura Sunir, 17; student Gladys Ng, 24; freelancer Chua Seng Jin, 25; part-time model Mitchell Lim, 23; freelancer Christopher Ng, 24; undergraduate Clement Yeo, 25; and student Tan Zi Sheng, 21.

Star Search 2024 will air as a five-episode series starting every Sunday from Oct 20 at 8.30pm on Channel 8, Mewatch and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube channel.

