Yoo Ah-in booked on suspicion of same-sex sexual assault amid drug trial, his lawyer responds

Yoo Ah-in potentially faces new charges amid his drug trial.

According to a report by Chosun Ilbo, the Seoul Yongsan Police Station booked Ah-in (real name Uhm Hong-sik) yesterday (July 25) after receiving a complaint from a 30-year-old man alleging that the 38-year-old actor had sexually assaulted him on July 14 while he was asleep.

The report added that, under South Korean law, same-sex sexual assault is considered quasi-rape and carries the same penalties as the former.

The complainant alleged that the crime happened in an officetel (a mixed-use building with both residential and commercial units) owned by a third party, and that other men were also present at the scene.

Police are currently investigating Ah-in, who is on trial for habitual drug use, examining the possibility that he was under the influence of drugs when he committed the alleged sexual assault.

His lawyer Bang Jung-hyun responded today: "We clarify that the allegations in the complaint against Yoo Ah-in are not true," adding that people should refrain from "unnecessary speculation" about his personal life.

Ah-in also went to trial on Wednesday for abusing illegal drugs, including the anaesthetic propofol on 181 occasions between September 2020 and March 2022 under the guise of cosmetic procedures. He was also accused of abusing other medical sedatives including ketamine, midazolam and remimazolam, according to Korea JoongAng Daily.

He is also charged with buying over 1,000 sleeping pills between May 2021 and August 2022 using another person's name, and smoking cannabis in the US in January 2023 and "encouraging others to do so".

The prosecution sought a prison sentence of four years, a fine of 2 million won (S$1,900) and forfeiture of 1.54 million won at the trial.

Ah-in said in his final statement that he "deeply regrets" his wrongdoings and that the drug charges have given him "time to reflect" on his entire life.

"I pledge to live as a more responsible and mature person," he added. "Regardless of the outcome, I will strive to contribute positively to society healthily and honestly."

He is known for his roles in films such as Punch (2011), Veteran (2015) and The Throne (2015). He also starred in the Netflix series Hellbound (2021) but was dropped from its second season after his drug charges.

