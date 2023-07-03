Yoona from Girls' Generation and 2PM's Junho rumoured to be dating; agencies respond

Is Yoona and Junho the next reel-to-real couple? Fans hope so.

The stars, both 33, are currently promoting their ongoing Netflix K-drama King The Land, and their sizzling onscreen chemistry seems to have sparked dating rumours.

A media outlet dropped a bomb today (July 3), claiming that the duo chose to star in the drama together as they are in a "serious relationship".

SM and JYP Entertainment, the respective agencies representing Yoona and Junho, followed-up immediately after, stating that they were looking into the reports.

JYP Entertainment added that the alleged relationship was news to them as well.

Fans were on their toes amid the wait, with many wondering whether the stars would be the next big celebrity couple in South Korea like Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin, who tied the knot after 2019 hit drama Crash Landing on You.

Their hopes however, were crushed within the same day.

"The two are close but not in a romantic relationship," revealed SM Entertainment.

JYP Entertainment called the rumours "groundless".

Yoona and Junho were emcees at the annual year-end music festival MBC Gayo Daejejeon for two consecutive years and performed together for both occasions.

They went viral for their chemistry after their performance in 2021, and fans have been dying to see the duo as leads in a romance drama.

While their prayers were answered with King The Land, it seems that their dreams of the pair being the nation's next celebrity couple are in the clouds for now.

