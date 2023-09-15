Yoona from Girls' Generation is coming to Singapore, here's what you need to know

We started the month with Song Hye-kyo and Cha Eun-woo, and it seems like we'll be ending it off with a bang too.

Singer-actress Yoona of Girls' Generation will be hitting our shores in two weeks.

If you're a fan, you might want to secure your leave now as the 33-year-old will be making two appearances at Estee Lauder stores on Sept 28.

The brand's Asia Pacific ambassador will first appear at the Ion Orchard Boutique located at basement two at 11am.

At 6.30pm, she will be at the Estee Lauder Beauty Sleep Lounge at Paragon Atrium level 1.

While you'll probably be able to see Yoona if you go early enough to get a good spot, you may want a higher chance of getting an up-close glimpse, and there is one way.

The first 50 shoppers who purchase the The Hydrated Radiance Set (valued at $243) will receive an invitation to the exclusive Estee Lauder zone during the event at either location.

Unfortunately, it seems that bulk-buying for higher chances isn't an option as the set is limited to one purchase a person.

If you still want to try, the set will be available for purchase from today (Sept 15) at 12pm at Estee Lauder’s Ion Orchard Boutique and the counter at Metro Paragon.

May the odds be ever in your favour.

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

