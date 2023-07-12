'You are singers delayed by acting': Donnie Yen and Ray Lui's rendition of The Bund goes viral

That's what buddies should do, they sing KTV together.

Veteran Hong Kong actors Donnie Yen and Ray Lui were recently praised for their singing skills when the former uploaded a video of them belting Frances Yip's The Bund (also known as Shanghai Tang) on Chinese social media platforms Weibo and Douyin.

In the 30-second video, Donnie sang to the first two lines of the third stanza of the song, followed by Ray Lui, 66, who sang the last two lines.

In the caption of the post, the 59-year-old tagged Ray and wrote: "Bro and partner, you sing the next line".

The two stars worked together in the Hong Kong action movie Flash Point in 2007, where Donnie plays Detective Sergeant Ma Jun and Ray plays the antagonist Archer Sin.

Coincidentally, Ray rose to fame for playing fruit vendor Ting Lik in the Hong Kong period drama The Bund in 1980.

Besides praising them for looking young despite their ages, netizens also complimented Donnie and Ray for their vocals.

One netizen wrote: "How did you all do it? Both of you sang really well".

"That's what buddies should do together," another wrote.

One netizen wrote that they are "singers delayed by acting" and another said that Donnie "still looks like he is practising Wing Chun moves even when he is singing".

While some of them wonders if the two of them will shoot a sequel to Flash Point soon, others joked about whether they will start fighting in the middle of singing, seeming to take reference from the climatic standoff that they had in Flash Point.

"I thought the two of you fight often? Why are you singing a song together now?" wrote one of them.

Another netizen wrote: "Donnie bro, you shot off one of Ray's ears in Flash Point, do you think it can be settled by just singing a song?"

ALSO READ: Fei Yu-ching critically ill and in coma? Sister retorts fake news is 'terribly hateful'

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.