You can now vote for the MAMA 2021 Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10 Playlist via Apple Music

Hey, we get it - MAMA isn't exactly the sassiest name for an annual K-pop music award, but surely the nominees are far more important than the nomenclature.

Amusing acronym aside, the 2021 edition of the Mnet Asian Music Awards, or MAMA for short is set to begin its voting phase starting from tomorrow, Nov 25 and last all the way till Dec 9.

Granted, that certainly sounds like pretty normal stuff where award shows are concerned, but there's one major change this year with regards to the voting mechanics.

Specifically, this year's awards will be quite literally taking the community's choices into consideration, as people will now be able to vote for their favourite tracks just by streaming them on Apple Music.

By playing various tracks on the 2021 MAMA - Worldwide Fans' Choice TOP 10 playlist on the aforementioned application, K-pop fans can cheer their favourite groups on for the "Fans Choice Top 10" and "Worldwide Icon of the Year" categories.

PHOTO: MAMA 2021

However, there are a couple of things you'll need to take note of for your votes to be counted into the tally.

First, each user will only be able to vote up to five times a day for a particular nominee (there are currently 50 in total), and second, only the first five songs that are played for a minimum of thirty seconds each time will be counted.

Needless to say, this prevents people from dropping near-infinite votes by keeping the tracks on repeat, even though you will, of course be able to listen to them as much as you want.

For more information, feel free to drop by the official MAMA 2021 website.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.