'You can't be for real': Malaysian vows never to return to Cameron Highlands after overpriced meals and homestay

A man in Malaysia said he decided to cut short his vacation after discovering that everything in the area was more expensive that expected.

TikTok user Pokteh_racing shared his experience staying in Cameron Highlands in a now-deleted video, vowing to never return.

"I just got back from Cameron Highlands. I went there on a Friday and planned to come back on Monday but I was forced to come back today (Sunday). I left after my morning prayer," he said, adding that he was shocked at the high expenditures.

"The cost of the food was different everyday. I bought roti john for RM9 (S$2.50) on Friday. I went again to the same shop on Saturday and the price was RM12. That was another thing that shocked me."

He then recalled how he had one bowl of tom yum, three plates of rice, one egg, kangkong belacan and three drinks for a whopping RM84: "I thought, 'You can't be for real.'"

Even his homestay, which he said he found on TikTok, ended up costing more than he claimed it was listed for.

"It was [supposed to be] RM220 per night. When I arrived, they told me it costs RM280 because there were different prices for Fridays and Saturdays," he explained.

'Don't take advantage of outsiders'

He revealed that his total expenses after two days in Cameron Highlands totalled up to RM1,470 even though he didn't purchase anything to bring home besides one piece of clothing and strawberries.

"Earlier last year when I stayed for two days, it only cost around RM900...Don't take advantage of outsiders. It's true that when outsiders go there, they want to splurge, but that doesn't mean it's a chance for you people of Cameron Highlands to scam people of their money and charge them as you wish... I will never step into Cameron Highlands," he vowed.

"My intention was to have a happy time with my children... I don't think I'm the only one who experienced this, I think others did as well but maybe they didn't talk about it on social media. Now I'm sharing [my experience]. I was truly shocked."

State Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Sim Chon Siang told the New Straits Times that officers from the Pahang Domestic Trade and Living Cost Ministry's office had visited five food outlets at Brinchang at the highlands after receiving reports about the alleged viral video.

"Investigations revealed all the outlets provide menus, and the prices of meals and drinks sold at the respective premises were listed in the menus. The officers are in the midst of gathering further information on the alleged price increase.

"To prevent unfair pricing in the future, customers can check the price on the menus before making their orders. If the food operator does not display the price list, customers can complain to the ministry's office," he told New Straits Times.

