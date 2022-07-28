You might have argued with Ms Marvel Iman Vellani on Reddit before without knowing it

Ms Marvel star Iman Vellani is such a fan of Marvel — both the comics and the movie — that she didn't just question Kevin Feige about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she has also engaged with fan theorists on Reddit.

Anonymously, of course.

On a recent episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, 19-year-old Iman admitted to having private Reddit accounts which were used to "argue" with fans.

In response to a question by Seth about finally being able to talk to people about "secrets" and "plot points" that she previously couldn't share, Iman said: "I'm not present on social media publicly but I do have, like, a lot of private accounts. Especially on Reddit.

"I'm just like arguing with people about theories — 'You don't even know what's coming, man. Like, you're so wrong.' It's so liberating."

She didn't identify any of her private Reddit accounts, clearly, but perhaps it might be time to check those replies to see if it reads like Iman.

Who knows? You could have been discussing Marvel fan theories with Ms Marvel herself without knowing it.

All episodes of Ms Marvel are now available on Disney+.

