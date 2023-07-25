'You need to know your boundaries': Super Junior's Donghae expertly de-escalates fan touching his chest

K-pop fans always want to be closer to their oppas, but one concertgoer seemingly took it too far when they came face-to-face with Super Junior's Donghae at a concert.

He was performing with bandmate Eunhyuk as the Super Junior-D&E subgroup at Waterbomb Festival in Nagoya, Japan, on Sunday (July 23). The star-studded festival lineup also included Treasure, Kara, Hyuna, Mamamoo+ and Jay Park.

A video shared by an Eunhae (portmanteau of Eunhyuk and Donghae) fan account on Instagram shows the 36-year-old singing Oppa, Oppa as he walks through the crowd. As the name of the festival suggests, he was drenched by water guns from the audience.

Donghae stands on a platform and a hand reaches out from the audience. As it touches his chest, he removes the hand but it reaches out once again.

Without missing a beat, Donghae expertly manoeuvres the situation and holds the fan's hand instead, before turning away to face the other side of the crowd.

"Please don't touch him without his consent," the text in the video read. "He was obviously uncomfortable and you touched his chest and his fingers with your dirty fingers.

"Don't you know that's physical harassment? Stop, you need to know your boundaries as a fan."

The fan added in the Instagram post caption: "There are limits and we shouldn't touch him without his consent, because he is a human and he is an idol and his personal space must be respected."

Fellow fans chimed in.

"So sad that adults have to be reminded how to act in public," a comment read. "Women know what it's like to be groped in public against our will because some guy thought we 'wanted it' because of the way we dressed.

"We should all know better than to do this to someone else! Shame on this person! Not classy."

Another fan commented: "Donghae clearly didn't like it and tried to refused her hand in a polite way. But the girl kept trying to touch his chest. What a shame!"

Fan gropes Jackson Wang's inner thigh

This isn't the first time fans have crossed boundaries when it came to interacting with idols.

Back in May, Jackson Wang was performing in Sao Paulo, Brazil, when he invited a fan onto the stage.

Though it was a tour staple for the 29-year-old to serenade an audience member during his song I Love You 3000, this fan got a bit too intimate with Jackson.

She could be seen in a YouTube video groping his inner thigh and trying to lift his leg onto her lap, which Jackson plays off by laughing and lifting her legs onto his own.

She also tried to touch Jackson's hair, which he avoided by holding her hand instead.

"Jackson looks so uncomfortable but wanted to stay professional during the whole song performance. I feel so bad for him," a fan tweeted.

"You can be excited but everyone has boundaries and there's a limit to how far you take interactions," tweeted another. "This isn't okay at all, have some common sense."

