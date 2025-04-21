'You see how deep the water is': Darren Lim carries son on his shoulders through Bukit Timah flash floods on April 20

Heavy rains fell in Singapore yesterday (April 20) afternoon and local actor Darren Lim was caught in the aftermath.

The 52-year-old shared an Instagram Reel of himself carrying his youngest son Elliot on his shoulders through the flash floods that ensued in Bukit Timah.

"I'm picking him up from tutoring now," he said in the video. "You see how deep the water is."

Darren and Elliot cross the road, with the 12-year-old opening a red umbrella to shield himself and his dad.

The water nearly comes up to Darren's knees.

"Is it fun?" he asks Elliot.

The youngster replies: "It's scary!"

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DIqxcN_z5j1/[/embed]

Darren's post was met with comments from his celeb pals, including actresses Apple Hong and Sharon Au asking them to "take care" and "be careful" respectively.

"A father's love!" wrote host-actress Belinda Lee, a sentiment echoed by other netizens in the comment section.

Darren married actress-host Evelyn Tan in 2004. The couple have three other children: Kristen, 20, Jairus, 18, and Way, 16.

