'You were so arrogant': Zoe Tay recalls meeting Guo Liang for the first time

First impressions are important, and when Guo Liang met Zoe Tay for the first time, the former left such an impression that Zoe hasn't forgotten it to this day.

In an episode of the Mediacorp talk show The Zoe and Liang Show, Guo Liang, Zoe and guest star Pan Lingling shared their thoughts on friendship in the industry.

Naturally, their thoughts on one another also surfaced.

"When you first arrived, you were so arrogant, did you know that?" Zoe, 55, asked Guo Liang.

Although Guo Liang, 54, immediately disagreed with her, Zoe went on and recounted her first meeting with him.

Guo Liang was introduced as a newly signed talent from China, and when Zoe met him as an interviewee, she was struck by how stone-faced and haughty he seemed.

Imitating the cold-look he had on his face as he left after interviewing Zoe, she said: "Your attitude left me in shock!"

But as Guo Liang was reeling from the shots fired at him, Zoe also extended an olive branch.

"Everyone, you've gotten Guo Liang wrong! He's even invited people over to his house to eat, it's just that he's a little picky about it," she said.

Words of wisdom from the wife

After a bit of self-reflection, Guo Liang also felt that he might have been unwittingly unfriendly.

When he was younger, his wife had told him that he appears unapproachable, even if he didn't mean to.

Giving an anecdote of his own, he recalled how he was walking about with his wife when he met a colleague who he exchanged greetings with.

"My wife asked me who that was, and I told her, 'A colleague.'

"She immediately said to me, 'A colleague? What kind of face were you making? How can you be so rude to others?'"

Guo Liang was extremely confused by this and felt he hadn't done anything wrong, but his wife insisted.

"She said to me, 'You can't do that, you'll offend people!' Truly, the way I understand myself and the way others see me are completely different."

But Guo Liang also feels like he's changed now, he said.

However, his co-stars disagreed.

Lingling deadpanned: "Even now, he's still got that [unfriendly, unapproachable] feeling about him!"

