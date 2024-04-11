'You won in life': Benjamin Kheng collabs with K-pop girl group Itzy

He said he couldn't get tickets to the concert, but it seems local singer-songwriter Benjamin Kheng got a better deal.

The 33-year-old posted a cover of K-pop girl group Itzy's song Untouchable on April 4, and the latter later reposted it on their Instagram Story. Not long after, a collab between them was unveiled.

"Finally we met Benjamin in Singapore, and we made an #Untouchable harmony," shared Itzy in a joint post with Benjamin on Tuesday (April 9).

The video started with a clip of Benjamin's solo cover and cut to members Yuna, Yeji, Ryujin and Chaeryeong creating the beat with a keyboard, handheld fan, book and two cups, replicating Benjamin's cover.

The quartet then jumped straight into singing the chorus with him.

"Fan service, literally. Thank you for having me," said Benjamin in the comments section of the post, tagging Itzy.

Celebrities also expressed their envy and congratulated him on the collab.

"Bro, that's crazy! Congrats!" said Malaysian singer Isaac Voo.

"Ben, you won in life, they're my ultimate K-pop girl crush," wrote influencer Xinlin Khaw.

Jayley Woo, Chen Yixin, Annette Lee, Nicole Liel and Amander Liew were among other local celebrities who commented on the post.

Itzy performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium for their Born To Be world tour on April 5, without member Lia who is currently on hiatus due to health reasons.

