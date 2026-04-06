Young and Dangerous actor Lee Do-yu dies aged 58

Hong Kong actor Lee Do-yu has died aged 58.

The news broke yesterday (April 5), with actor and spokesperson for the Federation of Hong Kong Filmmakers Tin Kai Man confirming he died on April 3.

According to As1 Entertainment, Do-yu had reportedly gone for drinks with his friends last year and fell at home while intoxicated. He suffered a brain injury and was in a coma for six days.

He reportedly sustained long-term effects from the trauma and died from complications in a Hong Kong hospital.

Do-yu graduated from TVB's actor training class in 1976 and was best known for his role as Hung Hing Society's adviser Chen Yao in the hit Hong Kong film franchise Young and Dangerous.

He gradually stopped acting and reportedly ventured into business before starring in his last film My Wife is a Gambler (2008).

He most recently appeared in the 2023 TVB drama Night Beauties.

syarifahsn@asiaone.com