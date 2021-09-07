Young Hong Kong actors deny getting arrested for having sex with 14-year-old girl

Since the Kris Wu scandal, it seems like time is up for Asian showbiz.

Not only has there been an increase in awareness surrounding sexual consent — especially in China — but artistes are also quick to distance themselves from potential scandals.

Just like three young Hong Kong actors who were quick to say (in the immortal words of Jamaican-American singer Shaggy) it wasn't them after netizens suspected one of them might be involved in an underage sex scandal.

According to Mingpao, Hong Kong police revealed that a 24-year-old man was arrested for having sex with a 14-year-old girl. It was rumoured that the man's surname was Chan, and he was an actor who "recently appeared in a drama series".

Curious netizens got on the case and three potential names came up — TVB's Darryl Chan and Rio Chan, as well as fellow actor Hugo Chan.

All three actors went on Instagram to clear the air, with Darryl and Rio saying that they are not of the same age as the suspect.

Darryl pointed out that he was 23 and thanked everyone for their concern.

Rio thanked a netizen for dispersing the suspicion around him and said he is 26.

PHOTO: Screengrab

Meanwhile Hugo, 25, told media that he would "never [have sex with] a 14-year-old".

TVB also released a statement to confirm that none of their artistes are involved with the case.

The statement read: "Our station is aware of the case which involves [having sex with] an underage girl. In the description, the suspect was said to be a male artiste from TVB. We'd like to clarify that the person involved is not one of our artistes."

