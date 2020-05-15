Young K-drama actor Park Ji-hoon dies of cancer

He's young and good-looking, but Park Ji-hoon will not get to see his fledgling acting career take off.

The 31-year-old ⁠— who plays the role of Jeon Doo-yeob in the 2017 drama Chicago Typewriter ⁠— has died of stomach cancer.

In a post uploaded today (May 15) to his Instagram account, the actor's family said Ji-hoon lost the battle against cancer on May 11, and thanked everyone for their condolences and encouragement.

According to translations on K-pop fansite Soompi, his sibling said: "Thanks to you, we were not alone as we sent my younger brother to heaven. Your support was a huge source of strength not only to me, but to our entire family. We will never forget it.

"Please always be careful about Covid-19, and I hope you always stay healthy."

* 실수로 연락 못 드린 분들이 있으실까 염려되어 따로 글을 올립니다. 코로나19 확산에도 불구하고 따뜻한 위로와 격려를 보내주신 것에 대해 깊은 감사드립니다. 덕분에 제 동생.. 하늘 나라로 잘 보냈습니다. 저 뿐만 아니라 저희 가족들에게 정말 큰 힘이 되었습니다. 잊지 않고 기억하겠습니다. 항상 코로나 바이러스 조심하시고 늘 건승하시길 바라겠습니다. 다시 한번 깊은 감사의 뜻을 전합니다. 혹시나 시간이 안돼서 못 오신 분들을 위해 안치된 장소 알려드립니다. *일산 푸른솔 추모공원* 3층 고급 2호실 23열 4단 故박지훈 기일: 5월 11일 49재일: 2020년 6월 28일 일요일

The message also included the location of Ji-hoon's niche at Ilsan Blue Soul Memorial Park for fans who may wish to pay their respects to him. 

A photograph of Ji-hoon's niche was also posted on an Instagram account belonging to freelance model Park Jin-hwan, who appeared several times on Ji-hoon's social media posts. 

The message is translated as: "You should be really happy now. I will never forget."

