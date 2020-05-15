Young K-drama actor Park Ji-hoon dies of cancer

He's young and good-looking, but Park Ji-hoon will not get to see his fledgling acting career take off.

The 31-year-old ⁠— who plays the role of Jeon Doo-yeob in the 2017 drama Chicago Typewriter ⁠— has died of stomach cancer.

In a post uploaded today (May 15) to his Instagram account, the actor's family said Ji-hoon lost the battle against cancer on May 11, and thanked everyone for their condolences and encouragement.

According to translations on K-pop fansite Soompi, his sibling said: "Thanks to you, we were not alone as we sent my younger brother to heaven. Your support was a huge source of strength not only to me, but to our entire family. We will never forget it.

"Please always be careful about Covid-19, and I hope you always stay healthy."

The message also included the location of Ji-hoon's niche at Ilsan Blue Soul Memorial Park for fans who may wish to pay their respects to him.

A photograph of Ji-hoon's niche was also posted on an Instagram account belonging to freelance model Park Jin-hwan, who appeared several times on Ji-hoon's social media posts.

The message is translated as: "You should be really happy now. I will never forget."

