Youngest finalist Tiffany Ho wins Star Search 2024 and car: 'I will get a driver licence right away!'

After months of training and competition, Nanyang Polytechnic student Tiffany Ho emerged victorious at the Star Search 2024 grand finals last evening (Nov 24).

The 19-year-old, who hails from Hong Kong, is the youngest among the top 12 finalists and impressed judges - veteran Hong Kong actors Sandra Ng and Raymond Lam, and local actor Christopher Lee - with her confidence and charm.

"I really didn't expect to be holding onto this 'heavy' trophy now," she said tearily when crowned champion on stage at the end of the night.

"Thank you everyone, thanks to my supporters and my family, who came from Hong Kong to see me. I am actually studying alone here and they supported me a lot.

"I also want to thank the staff, they have worked hard. When we ended late for our rehearsals, they left even later than us. Thank you everyone."

Tiffany performed a Chinese fan dance in the talent segment, and was dubbed "Hong Kong's representative" by Sandra, 59. Raymond, 44, also commended her skill.

In the second segment, where contestants were tested on their wits and improvisation, Tiffany was asked how she would react if she met her idol in the restroom.

She answered calmly that she would slowly engage the person in conversation, wittily using Sandra as an example.

"I think the person who performed the best was Tiffany, who took out her trump card (Sandra) and helped her score points immediately," judged Christopher, 53, to which Sandra agreed.

Besides the trophy, Tiffany also won a BYD car and a Mediacorp contract.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, she said backstage: "I have always been very confident and felt that I could enter the top five, but I didn't expect that I would be the champion, so I am very surprised."

She also shared that she does not have a driving licence for the car. "I will get a driver licence right away!"

Tiffany, who has been studying in Singapore since she was 14, said that she had deferred her poly studies this semester for the competition and would be discussing with her parents on her future plans.

"I believe I can discuss this with the company (Mediacorp). I don't want to give up on my education or career and hope to be able to balance both of them," she added.

Multimedia host and breakdancer Gladys Bay, 28, took second place in the competition while swimming coach Jona Chung, 25, rounded out the top three.

Gladys, whose husband Marcus Sim was also one of the finalists, shared in a report by 8world that she hopes to work with veteran actor Chen Hanwei in the future, as he was the last person to congratulate her on stage and it left a deep impression on her.

Jona told 8world that his family flew between Singapore and Taiwan during this period to spend time with him, and he had left his job as a swimming coach to prepare.

"I relied entirely on my two sisters for support. The money they earned from their hard work allowed me to take transport and buy clothes. My parents have also been very supportive of me. I love them very much," he said.

Jona also shared that he hopes to stay in Singapore to develop his career and aims to someday perform internationally.

