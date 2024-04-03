'Your hair looks like a nest': Jeremy Chan 'blessed' with bird poop in travelogue with wife Jesseca Liu

While having a bird poop on you is considered bad luck in some cultures, in Japan, it's a symbol of good luck and prosperity.

Local actor Jeremy Chan was lucky to receive such a blessing in the first episode of his travelogue Double J Baecation with his actress wife Jesseca Liu, where they travelled to Tokyo.

Part of their itinerary was to visit the Owl Cafe Akiba Fukurou, where they interacted with owls.

Both of them squealed in delight when they entered the cafe, where about seven baby owls of various sizes were waiting for them.

"They behave like cats…Their eyes look like our cat's too," Jesseca, 45, said, as Jeremy agreed.

Both of them were each given an owl, which perched on their arms, to interact with.

"My hair is like its nest. I hope it doesn't try to burrow in," said Jeremy, 42, who was spotting a slightly messy hairstyle.

Perhaps that's what his owl, named White Bait, thought too, because it leaped on his head in the next moment.

Jesseca laughed while Jeremy whispered: "Help me".

When the cafe staff asked Jeremy if he was okay, he responded positively, adding: "I think it believes that it is its home."

Just as he wondered if it would poop on him, the owl got a little too comfortable and did exactly that.

"It's really pooping!" Jesseca exclaimed, pointing at him.

The cafe staff were also shocked and removed the bird from Jeremy's head quickly.

Jeremy commented that whenever he encountered birds, this would happen to him.

He said: "I don't know if it's considered a blessing or what."

Despite that, he expressed that the owls were really cute, while Jesseca told him: 'That's because your hair looks like a nest. It feels like its home when it's on your head."

Double J Baecation airs every Tuesday at 8pm and it is also available now on demand for free on mewatch.

ALSO READ: Jeremy Chan films travelogue with wife Jesseca Liu, says he 'drank a few years' worth of coffee and energy drinks'

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.