'You're like the sun that's always here': Jay Chou left crying at China concert after fan's confession

What a fan said was so touching that he cried.

Mandopop king Jay Chou was performing at Fuzhou, China, yesterday (May 16) when a male fan expressed his love for the 45-year-old during the concert.

"Jay, this is the third time I've seen you. The first time was in Ximending (Taiwan) in 2012 when your new album Opus 12 was released," said the fan, adding that he next saw the Taiwanese singer at Castle Howard in England in 2015, where Jay held his wedding party with model-actress Hannah Quinlivan.

The fan explained he was among the overseas students waiting at the venue and Jay had gone out to take photos with them.

"I'm a straight man but I think you are too cool… I believe many of us here are the same. All of us have different paths in life and as we journeyed, we all listened to Jay's songs and ended up here.

"I have seen a lot of singers over the years, some faded out, some faded in and out, but in my heart, Jay, you're like a star, like the sun that's always here. And all of us tried hard to be stars, sparkling as we listened to your songs."

Upon hearing his words, Jay patted his chest and tried to hold back his tears, but eventually broke down while fans chanted "Don't cry."

According to media reports, he cried while performing a few songs afterwards.

Jay later took to Instagram to share his feelings: "I usually don't cry easily. I don't know if it's because I'm a father now but still, I want to thank that fan and all the fans who waited outside Castle Howard then. I will continue to work hard to be the sun of my fans."

Jay is currently on his Carnival World Tour which began in Shanghai in October 2019. The tour was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and eventually resumed in Singapore in December 2022.

Spanning across Asia, Australia and Europe, the tour will wrap up with another three dates in Singapore from Oct 11 to 13 this year.

