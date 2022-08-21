Yu Tian's singer daughter Yuan-chi dies of cancer aged 39

After battling colorectal cancer for the past eight years, Yu Tian's singer daughter Yuan-chi died this afternoon (Aug 21) aged 39.

Yu Tian, a veteran Taiwanese singer best known for his 1977 Mandarin classic Under the Banyan Tree, was supported by his son Ken when he announced the news to reporters waiting outside the hospital.

The 74-year old said Yuan-chi, his second daughter, appeared alright in the morning but her condition suddenly deteriorated.

He said tearfully: "We originally wanted to resuscitate her but she had signed it (the do-not-resuscitate form). It was better this way, she wouldn't be in so much pain anymore."

Yu Tian described how Yuan-chi was like moments before her death. "She didn't close her eyes. She only did so when Ya-ping and I said we have accepted it."

Li Ya-ping, also a veteran Taiwanese singer, is Yu Tian's wife and Yuan-chi's mother.

He also said he had secured a new cancer treatment for Yuan-chi but it was too late now.

Yuan-chi recorded her will two days ago but the contents would not be revealed for now, Yu Tian said.

Two days ago, he told reporters that Yuan-chi begged him, through hand gestures, to "let her go".

"But how could I bear to do so? I told her no and she gestured to me again to say 'please, just let me go'. How could I be so cruel?" Yu Tian said emotionally at that time.

She had been drifting in and out of consciousness since Aug 18.

According to Chinese news media, Yuan-chi suffered three relapses over the years and had undergone close to 70 rounds of chemotherapy treatment.

In July, the family found out that the cancer cells have spread to other parts of her body, rendering chemotherapy useless. Doctors also told them nothing else could be done.

Yuan-chi left behind an older sister as well as her husband and two young children.

