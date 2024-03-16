Vivian Hsu recommends tuition teacher to assist Yvonne Lim's son in his return to Singapore

Singaporean actress Yvonne Lim now has a condo apartment in central Singapore under renovation, which will be the family's new nest here.

In a Shin Min Daily News report published on March 14, the 47-year-old said she is concerned about her son AJ's education when he transfers to a local primary school here.

In an interview last year, Yvonne said that she and her husband, Taiwanese former boy band member Alex Tien, 44, intended to relocate to Singapore after living in Taiwan for a decade because of their children's education and AJ's fear of earthquakes.

Although the 10-year-old is supposed to be in primary four this year, he needs to take a series of tests before the school can assign him to an appropriate level, Yvonne said.

As she was looking for tutors to help AJ in his English and Chinese language skills, Taiwanese singer-actress Vivian Hsu, who is Yvonne's good friend, came to the rescue.

The 48-year-old, who shares a son with her ex-husband, Singapore-based businessman Sean Lee, recommended Dalton's tuition teacher to Yvonne.

Yvonne told the Chinese daily: "The teacher tutors my son English via online lessons. I really want to thank the teacher, but more importantly, I must thank Vivian!"

She also shared that AJ needs to re-familiarise himself with Chinese, as the subject is taught using traditional characters in Taiwan and students memorised phonetic symbols, while Singapore uses simplified characters and hanyu pinyin.

"As a mother, I can't help but be nervous. I'm worried about my son's adaptability and whether he can integrate into the education system," she said, adding that they have not found a Chinese teacher for him yet.

Besides AJ, Yvonne and Alex also have daughter Alexa, seven. As she is currently in primary one, they are not so worried for her.

They would not be selling their home in Taipei as Alex would be travelling between the two countries frequently to manage his family business.

She added that having lived in Taiwan for a decade, she is sad to leave her close circle of friends there.

While they are also reluctant to see her leave, some maintained a positive attitude.

"(Taiwanese actress-host) Alyssa Chia said, 'In the future, we can come and find you in Singapore!'" Yvonne shared.

When asked if she would be filming any projects this year, she said that while she has been offered roles, she is devoted to taking care of her family for now.

"The most important thing at the moment is settling my family down, so I won't be able to take on any new dramas for the time being," she said.

