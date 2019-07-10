Zac Hanson injured in motorcycle crash

Zac Hanson has been injured in a motorcycle crash.
The MMM Bop hitmaker has been left with a few broken bones after getting caught up in a vehicle accident as he prepped for an upcoming cross-country ride.
He wrote on Instagram: "Wednesday I was involved in a wreck on my motorcycle while preparing for an upcoming cross-country ride. Though I ended up with three broken ribs, a broken collarbone, and a cracked scapula, nothing is injured that won't heal with a little rest and time, and a healthy dose of gaming! Thankfully with good quality protective gear, I was able to walk away, even if very slowly with the help of Isaac, Taylor, and a few of a Tulsa fire fighters. (sic)"
However, Zac has vowed that him and his brothers - Isaac and Taylor - won't be cancelling any shows and Zac will have someone else play drums in the meantime.
He added: "We will not be canceling any concerts. Instead, I will be handing over the drum sticks to our good friend Dash Hutton @dashdrumdude for the next few weeks, and I will be giving my full attention to singing while my shoulder is on the mend. Thank you for all the thoughts and prayers, hope to see many of you soon! -Z #youcantstopus (sic)" Meanwhile, the Hanson brothers revealed this last week has been one of "change and transition". In a blog post, they shared: "This week is one of change and transition. After a first time journey to paradise for our first concert in the Aloha State, Hawaii (which was awesome), we returned to the 48 and got a first glimpse of snow near Lake Tahoe. With the remainder of the week spent back in creation mode finishing overdubs on the new record, we continue to chip away."
