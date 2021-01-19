Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be a 4-hour movie, not 4-part series

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, aka the Snyder Cut will be released as a full movie and not a 4-part series as previously reported.

The director confirmed his plans for the Snyder Cut on social networking site Vero.

A fan asked if his version of Justice League would be a series or a “one-shot movie” and Snyder replied: “One-shot.”

The last fans heard about the format of the movie was during DC FanDome when it was announced that Snyder’s version of the DC Superhero spectacle would be a 4-part, 1 hour-long miniseries.

It was also revealed that there would be no after-credits scene.

It seems odd that Snyder would contradict what was announced during DC FanDome, but things could have changed between then and now.

There hasn’t been any confirmation or official announcement from Warner Bros or HBO on whether or not the Snyder Cut will remain as a mini-series or take the form of a movie.

Until then, this is reportedly Snyder’s last DC film as the director has no plans to make a Justice League sequel.

Regardless of what format the Snyder Cut takes, this is something fans have been looking forward to since the 2017 Justice League film by Joss Whedon.

Snyder’s Justice League is on track to release March 2021 on HBO Max.