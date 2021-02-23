Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead gets trailer & release date

While everyone is anticipating the release of The Snyder Cut of Justice League after the official trailer, Zack Snyder is back with his new undead flick Army of the Dead.

A direct to the sequel of the 2004 zombie horror film, Dawn of the Dead, this upcoming Netflix movie explores a group of mercenaries plan to perform the greatest heist ever on a Las Vegas casino…during a zombie outbreak. Talk about a good time for a heist.

Army of the Dead reanimates Snyder into the zombie genre and we have been looking forward to it ever since Dawn of the Dead. From the first looks, we’re anticipating an action-packed gore-filled, blood spilling spectacle.

A unique concept for a zombie flick, Army of the Dead will feature a wide cast of Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theor Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Garret Dillahunt. Although we are going to assume half of them won’t make it past the end of the film.

Army of the Dead will release on Netflix May 21, 2021 with the trailer dropping Feb 25, 2021.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.