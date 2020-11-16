Zack Snyder's Justice League will feature only 4 minutes of new footage

After receiving quite a bit of hype for the past few years, the Snyder Cut of 2017’s Justice League has finally been given the green light to be released for HBO Max.

As its name suggests, Zack Snyder’s Justice League will include several new special effects, scenes, and even a new villain that was never released in the original showing of the film.

Aside from that, some brand new footage will also be released, following a series of reshoots earlier this year. But how much will fans be getting exactly?

Turns out the answer to that is… not much.

In an interview with Beyond the Trailer, Snyder revealed that the Snyder Cut will only be showing “around four to five minutes” of new footage.

“In the end, it’s gonna probably be about four or five minutes of additional photography,” Snyder shares. “For the entire movie.”

The Wrap had previously reported that Warner Bros. has given Snyder a budget of US$70 million (S$94 million) to finalise his cut of Justice League.

It is not clear how much of that went into the reshoots that reportedly took only a week to complete.

Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), and Ray Fisher (Cyborg) were among the few who had new scenes filmed.

Jared Leto (Joker) and Joe Manganiello (Deathstroke) were also brought in to reprise their DCEU roles for the film so it is frankly surprising to hear that the grand total of new footage that will be shown is in fact so minuscule, compared to the total length of the Snyder Cut.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will release on Sept 5, 2021 as a four-hour miniseries on HBO Max.