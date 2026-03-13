Zara Larsson enjoyed touring with Fifth Harmony but was never asked to join the group

Zara Larsson had a great time touring with Fifth Harmony but has insisted she was never asked to join the group to replace Camila Cabello.

The Ruin My Life singer has laughed off rumours she was once asked to join the girl group - who were put together on the US version of The X Factor in 2012 - following the 2016 departure of the founder member and insisted she wouldn't want to share vocals with anyone else.

Asked about the claims, Zara - who toured alongside Fifth Harmony in 2014 as the opening acts on Cher Lloyd's I Wish Tour - said in an interview at the Spotify Live Room: "Oh, no. I don't do groups. I would never be in a group...

"I love a girl group. I just couldn't take not singing lead all the time."

Zara joked she would need to be "front centre" like Beyonce if she joined a band but clarified she is a "big fan of girl groups".

She added: "I love that. And I also like that I feel like the girl groups are coming back big time."

The 28-year-old singer has fond memories of touring with Cher and Fifth Harmony's Camila, Lauren Jaureqgui, Ally Brooke, Normani and Dinah Jane.

She said: "I actually loved to be on that tour. That's memories for life. What a good time that was. What an era."

The Ain't My Fault hitmaker recently praised the sense of camaraderie between the leading female pop stars of today.

She told People: "It's so important.

"It's an industry that feels very competitive. But I think behind the stage and behind the scenes, everyone's very supportive and loving."

Reflecting on her own experiences, she added: "I really feel like there's this warmth amongst the girls, at least what I've experienced. It's so exciting to have been working with amazing pop girls, and I look forward to doing more of that."

The Can't Tame Her singer explained that collaborations have been a highlight of her career so far, but she's eager to expand her circle further.

She said: "I've collaborated with some incredible artists, but I wanna do more with the girls."

Zara was recently featured on PinkPantheress' remix of Stateside on her Fancy Some More? album.

Praising the Just for Me singer, she gushed: "I love her. I think she's so cute and very, very, very talented. She's unapologetically herself, which I love, and she's doing things her own way. She's also very smart and funny."

On how their collaboration came about, she revealed: "I actually DM'ed her two days before she asked me to jump on the remix, like, 'Queen.' I think that's all I said. She was like, 'Hey queen.' I just went, 'I love you.' I wanted to show some love. I was on a love spree. I just DM'ed a bunch of pop girlies, like, 'Queen.' I just want to appreciate all the girls who are killing it."

[[nid:731442]]