Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassing partner Gigi Hadid's mother

Zayn Malik said on Thursday (Oct 28) that he had decided to "not contest" claims of him "striking" his former partner Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda.

The 28-year-old singer has denied any physical contact but entered a plea of no contest - which means he does not plead guilty but is willing to accept the charges to avoid a court battle - to four counts of harassment.

According to court documents, Zayn - who has 13-month-old daughter Khai with Gigi - was at his Pennsylvania home on 29 September when he got into a huge argument with Yolanda.

He allegedly called Yolanda a "f****** Dutch s***", ordered her to "stay away from [his] f****** daughter".

Zayn has also been charged with one count of harassing Gigi, as he is said to have screamed at her to "strap on some f****** balls and defend your partner against your f****** mother in my house," during a phone call.

Following speculation about the altercation, Zayn issued a statement on Thursday, in which he said he had decided to "not contest" the claims in order to keep his life as private as possible.

He wrote on Twitter: "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.

"In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

Zayn went on to say the situation "should be a private matter", and he's determined to bring the family back to a "peaceful environment" away from the public eye.

He added: "This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press.

"I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."