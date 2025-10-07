Zelda Williams has begged people to stop sending her AI videos of her late dad Robin Williams.

The Hollywood legend took his life in 2014 at his Paradise Cay, California, home aged 63, and his 36-year-old daughter said people choosing to make artificial intelligence (AI) videos of Robin is "gross".

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday (Oct 6), Zelda wrote: "Please, just stop sending me AI videos of Dad.

"Stop believing I wanna see it or that I'll understand, I don't and I won't. If you're just trying to troll me, I've seen way worse, I'll restrict and move on.

"But please, if you've got any decency, just stop doing this to him and to me, to everyone even, fullstop. It's dumb, it's a waste of time and energy, and believe me, it's not what he'd want."

Zelda described the videos as "over-processed hotdogs" made from "the lives of human beings".

She continued: "To watch the legacies of real people be condensed down to 'this vaguely looks and sounds like them so that's enough', just so other people can churn out horrible TikTok slop puppeteering them is maddening.

"You're not making art, you're making disgusting, over-processed hotdogs out of the lives of human beings, out of the history of art and music, and then shoving them down someone else's throat hoping they'll give you a little thumbs-up and like it.

"Gross."

The Lisa Frankenstein director blasted people who call AI "the future".

She added: "And for the love of everything, stop calling it 'the future'. AI is just badly recycling and regurgitating the past to be reconsumed.

"You are taking in the Human Centipede of content, and from the very, very end of the line, all while the folks at the front laugh and laugh, consume and consume."

Zelda also called out AI recreations of Robin in 2023.

Taking to Instagram in support of the Screen Actors Guild's campaign against AI, she wrote at the time: "I've witnessed for years how many people want to train these models to create/recreate actors who cannot consent, like Dad. This isn't theoretical, it is very, very real.

"I've already heard AI used to get his 'voice' to say whatever people want and while I find it personally disturbing, the ramifications go far beyond my own feelings.

"These recreations are, at their very best, a poor facsimile of greater people, but at their worst, a horrendous Frankensteinian monster, cobbled together from the worst bits of everything this industry is, instead of what it should stand for."

[[nid:723587]]