Zendaya finds filming with Tom Holland to be 'strangely comfortable' experience

Zendaya finds filming with Tom Holland to be a "strangely comfortable" experience.

The 28-year-old actress stars alongside Tom, 28, in the Spider-Man film franchise, and Zendaya has revealed that she relishes working with her real-life boyfriend, explaining that she feels "extra safe" with Tom.

Zendaya told Vanity Fair's 2025 Hollywood Issue: "It's actually strangely comfortable. It's like second nature, if anything. You feel extra safe with the person you're acting beside. I love working with him.

"He's so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things 1,000 per cent, even if he's absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal. That's how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read."

Zendaya has already enjoyed significant success as an actress and as a singer.

But the Euphoria star insists she's not especially strategic about her career choices.

Zendaya said: "It's not a strategic thing. I feel like the right parts find you in the same way you find them. Sometimes you might be developing something, and it just falls through.

"I remember many years ago, there was a project I was working on that fell through. We were supposed to shoot, and then a month before, it fell apart. And then I got this script for Euphoria, and that ended up shooting in its slot. I was like, 'Oh my God, thank God that movie fell apart!' But at the time we were like, 'S***.' There was really a reason for all of it. I try to go with my feelings.

"Honestly, it's really hard to get me to finish a script, because I get sidetracked really easily. When something can make me read it to the end and keeps me engaged, then I know that it's something that I want to do."

[[nid:709836]]