Zendaya seemingly confirms she married Tom Holland by flashing wedding ring

Zendaya has seemingly confirmed she has married Tom Holland by flashing her wedding ring.

The 29-year-old actress got engaged to her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star in late 2024 after several years of dating, and earlier this month, her stylist Law Roach claimed the pair had already tied the knot.

While the couple haven't issued a statement confirming the news, Zendaya has been seen sporting a new ring on her left hand in recent days.

Now, at Essence's Black Women in Hollywood Awards on Thursday (March 12) night, she has seemingly admitted the significance of the jewellery.

Host Marsai Martin called out her "cousin" Zendaya and said the Euphoria star "doesn't play about her private life" before asking her to "give me a sign".

Zendaya shyly showed off what appeared to be her wedding band to the camera, which was met with applause from the audience, while sources also told People magazine that she was overheard accepting congratulatory messages from fellow attendees.

Stylist Law had claimed during the Actor Awards in Los Angeles earlier this month that his long-time client had already got married.

He told Access Hollywood: "The wedding has already happened. You missed it."

When asked if that is "true", Law replied: "It's very true!"

Shortly afterwards, the Challengers actress' mom, Claire Sotermer, shared a clip from the interview on her Instagram Story along with a laughing emoji.

She cryptically added: "The laugh..."

Zendaya and Tom, also 29, first sparked dating rumours in 2016 but the relationship wasn't confirmed publicly until 2021 when they were pictured sharing a kiss.

Tom has previously insisted the pair are determined to keep their love affair private because it has "nothing to do with" their acting careers.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible.

"We don't think that we owe it to anyone. It's our thing and it has nothing to do with our careers."

Zendaya shared similar comments in an interview with GQ, declaring the couple's relationship is "sacred" and she wants to keep it that way.

She explained: "The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own.

"I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other."