Zhang Jie suffers spinal fracture, cut on hand after accident on stage during concert

Chinese singer Zhang Jie was injured in the middle of his concert on Oct 16.

According to reports, the 38-year-old was on a descending platform when it malfunctioned and plummeted, causing him to slip and land on his back.

He quickly recovered himself and moved off the platform but had to squat and take a beat to recover before continuing with the performance. From images circulating on Weibo, the singer's right hand was covered in blood.

Fans who were at the scene said that he finished his performance before heading off-stage to bandage his hand. Despite his injury, he finished the three-hour concert.

Zhang Jie sought medical treatment after the concert and apart from the cut on his hand, he also suffered a minor fracture in his spine that will recover in three months.

In a Weibo post, he thanked fans for their concern and lamented that their first meeting in a long time didn't go perfectly due to the accident. However, it was still a unique experience.

"I had a blast singing and this little injury on my hand will be a special 'souvenir' between us," he wrote.

Zhang Jie's wife, actress-host Xie Na, shared on Weibo that their twin daughters were in the audience as well and it was the first time they saw their father perform. She accompanied him to the hospital after the concert and the first thing he asked was whether the girls were frightened.

She also told him that he should have stopped after the fall and he replied: "I've been waiting for two years. I didn't want to stop."

The organiser of the concert has put out a statement to apologise and explained that the moving platform malfunctioned because it hit a fixed outer platform during its descent.

They are seeking accountability and have reached out to the stage construction team, director team, and stage design team. In addition, they will increase the number of tests on all equipment and will try to avoid using mechanical lifts for the artistes during their performances.

