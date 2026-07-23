Zhang Linghe's new C-drama cracks viewers up over weak plot, awkward acting: 'This is legit a parody'

Zhang Linghe's new drama Overdo has been met with criticism by fans and viewers for its awkward plot and scenes.

Adapted from the novel Ru Guo Zhe Yi Miao, Wo Mei Yu Jian Ni (If We Were Strangers) by novelist Fei Wo Si Cun, the Republican-era series centres on the love story between doctor Murong Qingyi (Linghe) and Ren Susu (Wang Churan), an orphan with secrets of her own.

Qingyi and Susu first meet each other through a series of letters and fall in love. Through a twist of fate, Susu fakes her own death in a situation caused by Qingyi, leaving him scarred and falsely imprisoned.

Three years later, Susu returns under the fake identity and name Fang Mulan and is engaged to his elder brother Qingyu. Susu and Qingyi's reunion ignite years of resentment and misunderstanding as they find their way back to each other.

The series is a spin-off of the Chinese Republican-era drama Too Late to Say I Love You (2010), which was adapted from the novel Bi Zhou Chen by the same author.

As Linghe's last drama Pursuit of Jade (2026) in March catapulted him to new heights, Overdo is highly anticipated by fans hoping to see the 28-year-old Chinese actor shine on screen again.

Fans of Churan, who appeared in the well-acclaimed fantasy-romance series How Dare You!? (2026) in February and rom-com drama Love Has Fireworks (2026) in June, are also looking forward to it as she appeared stunning in fancams released on social media when Overdo was filmed in 2025.

AI opening sequence

However, when the series premiered on July 19, viewers were quick to point out multiple issues, starting from the opening sequence which was generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

In response, the production team explained in a Weibo post on July 21 that the opening sequence was intended to help viewers understand the story as well as the protagonists' backstories and details of their teenage years, and to foreshadow the plot.

"But in reality, this approach sparked a huge uproar, which we did not anticipate. Therefore, we extend our deepest apologies to all drama fans who cherish and care for us," they wrote.

They added they have since edited the opening sequence for future episodes.

The opening sequence from episode 10 onwards featured Linghe and Churan as their characters.

Some viewers, however, didn't find fault with the AI sequence.

One wrote: "Many dramas have AI intros. I didn't really understand how this became a big deal. I even liked the AI intro too (though the one featuring humans is always better), especially the flower symbolisms."

Candlelight surgery

In addition to criticism that the filming and presentation style feel like a microdrama, viewers also pointed out scenes that had them, unwittingly, in stitches.

Spoilers ahead.

In episode three, Qingyi performs surgery on a patient against the backdrop of an ongoing labour riot at the city's power station. Before he completes the operation, a power outage across the city cuts the lights out.

As Qingyi assigns his medical staff to look into the problem, residents burst into the operating theatre with lit candles, informing him that Susu, after hearing about the power outage beforehand, went door-to-door asking them for help.

The residents stand behind transparent curtains, illuminating the room with their flickering candlelight, as Qingyi, moved by everyone's kindness, thanks them before continuing with his intricate task.

A netizen who posted the clip on X wrote: "Guys, this is legit a parody."

Other netizens also commented on the absurdity of the scene.

"This is outrageous, this doesn't make sense! It's so chaotic. Because of the power outage, how could that many people enter the operating room carrying candles? Actually, are they going to hold a religious ceremony or a prayer meeting?" one of them wrote.

Another netizen wrote: "Infect and die first — what is this?"

Belly flop

In episode five, Qingyi runs out of his house upon hearing that Susu has fallen into the pond and jumps into the waters to save her.

When the scene was filmed last July, netizens praised Linghe and Churan for their beautiful visuals.

However, in the episode, viewers only get to see Qingyi jumping awkwardly into the water to rescue Susu.

A netizen commented: "He was thinking he was in a swimming class, poor guy."

"That belly flop into the water," another wrote.

One of them also commented: "It's incredible how C-dramas manage to make trailers that sell the drama so well, but when the drama actually launches, it's a disaster."

gente e esse mergulho aqui? lkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk #Overdo pic.twitter.com/9of56Cq9Ch — sasa do tete *ೃ #OVERDO 𐙚 VAI VER O BTS (@sasajktuita) July 19, 2026

According to a behind-the-scenes clip released by Linghe's work studio on July 19, he had actually jumped onto a mattress instead of into the water.

Slapping air

Qingyi is slapped by his mum Cheng Jinzhi, played by Hong Kong actress Myolie Wu, in episode six.

While it's a loud slap, viewers realised that Myolie was slapping air and not even close enough to Linghe's face to make it look realistic.

아니 어떤 드라마가 뺨 맞는 장면을 이렇게 연출하냐고 나 못 참고 껄껄껄 웃어버림 웃긴 장면이 아닌데 pic.twitter.com/9Su2RyjmTK — 김피곤 (@gimpigone) July 20, 2026

A netizen commented: "I can fit the whole solar system in that gap."

Another shared that the camera crew could have used a different camera angle.

i can fit the whole solar system in that gap #overdo https://t.co/ytxkKnPv3N pic.twitter.com/NCfVmJK2vp — Ꮇ 🪐 (@PnkFlamee) July 20, 2026

Quarrelling in the middle of an aircrash

In episode eight, Qingyi flies Susu in a private plane, while she recounts what she went through three years ago to fake her death. Qingyi realises that the plane has been sabotaged and they are going to crash.

However, despite black smoke emanating from the plane and the right wing of the aircraft catching fire, Qingyi and Susu are still having a heated conversation about what they went through as the plane goes down.

Listen, I didn’t like POJ, but at least it was watchable. This? It’s just terrible. 😭



The acting is bad, and don’t even get me started on the directing. 🤣 #OverDo



They both look so stiff, they can’t emote, and the dubbing doesn’t match their expressions or energy at all. pic.twitter.com/TPOZI2EFD6 — Ronke (@Ronke_z) July 20, 2026

Eventually, Susu ejects herself from the aircraft, as Qingyi calls out to her.

Netizens were in stitches over inconsistencies between how the actors performed considering the circumstances they were in, as well as how the scene was edited and presented.

A netizen commented: "You really shouldn't have any expectations with dramas."

Despite these, there are viewers who are enjoying the drama and appreciate the hard work that the actors had put into the drama.

"Just another reason for bullying actors. I like the plot, I like how they are playing. Maybe it's not a masterpiece but not bad and doesn't deserve all the hate," a viewer commented.

Overdo is now showing on iQiyi and WeTV.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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