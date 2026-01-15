Zhang Zetong buys home in Singapore after renting for 16 years due to scary landlords

After being a tenant for the past 16 years in Singapore, Zhang Zetong is now a homeowner.

The 32-year-old local actor, who's from Malaysia, told Lianhe Zaobao in a report published on Jan 15 that the issues he faced renting over the years motivated him to purchase his own home.

Some situations he met included being told by his landlord to move out on short notice as they intended to sell the apartment. During the Covid-19 pandemic, his landlord also increased his rent by 70 per cent.

Zetong, who is currently filming local crime drama No Other Way, revealed in an Instagram post on Dec 5, 2025, that he had purchased his own home.

He wrote: "Hitting a life milestone — I got my first home. I honestly didn't think I would feel so much about it; very thankful and grateful for this."

Many local celebrities including Michelle Chia, Desmond Tan, Jeremy Chan, Guo Liang, Tasha Low, Ferlyn Wong, Zhai Siming and Tyler Ten congratulated him then.

He told the Chinese daily he bought a condominium unit in the western part of Singapore after house-hunting for a year. Renovation is underway and he will be moving in in April.

Zetong added: "Buying a home gives me a sense of security. I've been renting for almost 16 years, and I finally have my own home. It's really fulfilling."

