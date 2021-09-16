Zhang Zetong not used to how local actors simply leave without socialising after filming

Since workplace gatherings are not allowed now under the latest Covid-19 restrictions, we yearn for the good ol' days where we would go out after work for dinner, drinks and maybe karaoke.

For those working in showbiz though — namely actors and actresses — it doesn't seem like people are all that sociable, according to Star Search 2019 winner Zhang Zetong.

On the latest episode of the meWATCH talk show Hear U Out, the 28-year-old Malaysian actor spoke to host Quan Yi Fong and hesitated for a bit when asked if he has any friends in the industry.

He answered in the affirmative, but Yi Fong wanted to know why he hesitated.

"I never used to give much thought to the concept of friends. I thought of everyone as friends. After joining showbiz, I realised that's not the case. There's a distinction between friends and colleagues. Colleagues may have fun filming every day but we're not close like friends," he explained.

Yi Fong shared that it must have been a culture shock because "everyone seems so friendly at work" but once filming wraps, "everyone splits".

Zetong laughed and said: "That's right! That's right!"

However, the veteran host posited that perhaps actors already spend so much time with each other while filming and during pre-production prep that they just might need some alone time.

"Yes, co-stars have to establish a rapport before filming so it's natural to start seeing them as friends," Zetong said.

Yi Fong added that it's also impossible to "make every co-star in every drama serial your bosom friend", which the young actor agreed as well.

Take some ginkgo pills

Starting out in showbiz was tough for Zetong, who shared that he joined Star Search to fulfil his mother's dream of becoming a star.

He also had feelings of inadequacy and felt like he was mediocre because he couldn't grasp the technical skills as easily as his peers.

During Star Search, he was mentored by veteran actor Christopher Lee while practising a scene, and Zetong's character had to be nervous and panting.

However, he wasn't panting right, according to Christopher, who then instructed Zetong to run back and forth until he was told to stop.

Zetong said: "The directors, production crew and cast were all watching me... [I felt] mediocre, of course."

And, after winning Star Search, he also faced some growing pains. On his second production, he had to film a simple sequence where he picked up the phone, said his lines, and walked away.

However, he kept missing up the sequence and the director said in jest: "You better take some ginkgo [pills]."

The herb is believed to help increase memory power.

It was the worst 'rebuke' he had ever had, Zetong admitted, and added: "He said that in jest, but I felt really frustrated for failing to do something so simple."

