Zhang Zhenhuan stars in China blockbuster Creation of the Gods wearing 2kg hair piece

For those who've watched Fei Xiang's new Chinese blockbuster Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms in theatres recently, you may have noticed a character bearing an uncanny resemblance to ex-Mediacorp actor Zhang Zhenhuan in one scene.

The 39-year-old actor, who goes by Zhang Zhenxuan now, made an Instagram post on Oct 24, sharing that when his neighbour was drunk, the latter sent a screenshot of the character in the movie to him, claiming that this character looked like him.

Turns out it was actually the man himself.

Speaking to AsiaOne in an interview recently, Zhenhuan shared that he started filming the movie, which is part of a trilogy, between late 2019 and early 2020 in Qingdao, China. However, shooting was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic and he returned to Beijing to complete a few scenes in July 2020.

He said: "I will be participating in the second and third movies as well. In the first movie, my character is only there to 'show face', but most of my scenes would be in the second and third movies."

Zhenhuan plays Taoist deity Wenshu Guangfa Tianzun. He also told us that the movie is his first costume production and that he is expecting more fighting scenes for his character in the next two movies, which are expected to be released next year and in 2025.

Speaking about the filming experience, he said: "I felt very honoured to be part of this project because it was a really good experience. There were a lot of fighting scenes, which is something that every guy would have dreamt of doing when they were young, flying around and feeling heroic."

Zhenhuan shared that some of his scenes were still not done yet and that he was unsure when he would return to filming.

[[nid:655452]]

Creation of the Gods portrays a fictional account of the ascension of the last emperor of the Shang dynasty, Yin Shou (Fei Xiang), and the political turmoil that followed. After conniving with a fox demon residing in the body of Su Daji (Narana Erdyneeva) to take the throne, Yin Shou's cruel rule incurs the wrath of heaven.

When asked about some of the challenges in filming a costume production, Zhenhuan shared that the costume and make-up were the greatest issue.

He said: "We initially planned to film in winter, but we completed filming the first movie in summer instead. It was a challenge to film, especially in summer, because it was very hot. I had to wear a lot of layers of clothing and the make-up would stick to my face. It took two to three hours to complete the make-up every day.

"I also had to wear a headpiece, which I think weighs at least one to two kilogrammes. I didn't dare move my head because [the headpiece] might shift or fall off. After a while, it didn't even feel like my head anymore."

'There is also a lot of chemistry and unexpected moments'

After leaving Mediacorp in 2018, Zhenhuan signed on with Chinese management company Kaiyue Culture to expand his career in China.

But these days, he mainly travels between Singapore, China and Malaysia and participates in livestreams with actor-host Pornsak, 40, and ex-actor Kang Chengxi, 38, on e-commerce business Ichigo.sg on Facebook.

When asked about what he finds different between acting and livestreaming, Zhenhuan said that he felt the latter was "more casual".

"There are a lot of improvised moments where we can say anything, there are no restrictions and no need to seek official approval," he continued.

"Livestreaming allows errors, you can just apologise and continue… There is also a lot of chemistry and unexpected moments."

Zhenhuan's children, Miro, four, and Crystal, two, are also gaining fame on social media, where Zhenhuan and his wife, Sally Pan, occasionally post photos and videos of them.

When it comes to fatherhood, Zhenhuan described himself as a hands-on parent.

[[nid:654699]]

"I interact a lot with them, spending time playing with them, teaching them English, reading to them, showering them and also changing their clothes.

"I feel more assured when I do it myself. Even if there is a helper at home to help change nappies and all that, I still want to assist with it."

In September, Zhenhuan posted an Instagram video of Miro crying about having to go to kindergarten while his grandmother tried to convince him to be more cheerful about going to school.

Wiping the tears from his face, Miro replied cutely: "I am still going to cry!"

Zhenhuan shared that Miro had gotten used to the routine about a week after that and made new friends at his kindergarten.

"My parents told me that I cried for a long time during my preschool days. Maybe this is passed on genetically!" he added, laughing.

When asked about the best piece of parenting advice he has received from his artiste friends, Zhenhuan said it was from veteran local actress Zoe Tay, 55.

[[nid:651400]]

"When I had my second child, she advised me not to neglect my son just because there is a younger child in the house. I should let him feel that he is the elder brother and build his confidence, such as praising him when he does something well while guiding or teaching his younger sister.

"Let him feel that he is a capable older brother to his sister and that he is not neglected, so that his sister will also learn to respect and listen to him."

And that's what Zhenhuan does frequently now.

"I would praise Miro whenever he does well and tell his sister to learn from him too," he said.

Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms, which also stars Chen Kun, Feng Shaofeng, Luke Chen, Huang Bo and Chen Muchi is showing in cinemas now.

ALSO READ: E-Junkies: Who is the most 'Money No Enough' among Jack Neo, Mark Lee and Henry Thia?

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.