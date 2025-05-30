Zhang Zhenhuan's daughter, 3, tries out acting, gets visit to Shanghai Disneyland as reward

The daughter of ex-Mediacorp actor Zhang Zhenhuan is dipping her toes into acting.

In an Instagram reel uploaded by his wife, Pan Sichen, on Tuesday (May 27), she shared that their daughter, Crystal, who turns four this year, had just acted in her first show where she plays the male lead's daughter.

Speaking to AsiaOne on Friday (May 30), Zhenhuan, 41, who goes by Zhenxuan now, said that it is a Chinese drama and that the filming lasted for about two to three days.

Sichen accompanied Crystal to the shoot and will return to China in June for two more days of filming.

Zhenhuan said that the drama was one his friend was working on and it had a role for a child. Crystal's age was "just right".

He said: "(Sichen and I) thought that since she is not afraid of strangers, we could let her try out acting as it would be a good experience and also help her build up courage."

With an actor for a father, did Crystal express an interest in acting prior to this? Zhenhuan said: "She has always liked sports and dancing, but had never shown any interest in acting before.

"However, after we completed filming on the first day, we asked if she would be okay to continue filming again in a few days and she said yes."

Zhenhuan said that Crystal has also been outgoing and unafraid of strangers. "So we told her to give the role a try. We also told her if she performed well and followed what the director said, we'll take her to Shanghai Disneyland after filming."

And it seems that she did do a good job after all, as he joked: "Crystal said she enjoyed the (acting) experience, but I'm not sure if she actually did — maybe it's because we took her to Shanghai Disneyland after the filming."

The couple have an older son, Miro, who will turn five this year. When we asked if Miro had expressed any interest in acting before, Zhenhuan said: "Not at all, Miro likes to draw and read — he's more introverted."

Currently, Zhenhuan is in Singapore where he has been active in sales livestreaming on actor-host Pornsak's e-commerce business platform Ichigo.sg.

[[nid:718561]]

kristy.chua@asiaone.com