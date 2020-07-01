Zhang Ziyi has breast engorgement, says it's as painful as childbirth

Maternal experiences are mostly similar, whether you are rich, plebeian, or an internationally renowned superstar like Zhang Ziyi.

The Chinese actress recently gave hubby Wang Feng a son (the Chinese rock singer has always longed for a son since he has three daughters), but she now experiences the unbearable pain of breast engorgement.

According to Healthline, this is a condition where a mother's breasts swell because of an increase in blood flow and milk supply. This condition can occur in the first few days after delivery and results in painful, tender breasts.

Before you dismiss it, though, she describes the pain as comparable to that of contractions and giving birth.

In the revealing Weibo post, the 40-year-old shared her experience with her followers in the hope that other mothers with a similar condition can benefit from it.

"Breast engorgement is the cruelest form of 'torture' for mothers who insist on breastfeeding!" she wrote.

She went through a similar ordeal when she had her daughter Xing Xing four years ago and experienced "excruciating pain".

Ziyi thought that she could avoid it if she started breastfeeding her son earlier. Unfortunately, the swelling started 53 hours after she gave birth and her breasts felt "as hard as rocks".

"The baby has to suck the milk out or it has to be pumped. The pain is not any lesser than that of a contraction or childbirth," she added.