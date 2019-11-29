Zhang Ziyi shares heartfelt message on her step-daughter's 14th birthday

Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi who recently announced her pregnancy was seen celebrating her step-daughter Apple's birthday on 25 November, Monday.

In a post to her Weibo account, the 40-year-old praised Apple for her cheerful demeanour and said that she has blossomed over the years she has known her.

"Six years ago, Mama celebrated your birthday with you for the first time. You were eight [years old] then. In the blink of an eye, that shy crybaby with a gap-toothed (smile) has transformed into a slender, elegant, multi-talented young lady who can think for herself."

She also added that she hopes the 14-year-old "works hard to enrich [her] life with knowledge" so that she can "meet a better version of [herself] in the future"

Zhang Ziyi ended her post by calling Apple her "happy baby."

Apple's father and Ziyi's husband, Chinese musician Wang Feng also added to the celebrations by posting various pictures of his daughter over years.

In his post, the 48-year-old encouraged Apple to "be fearless and beautiful, like [her] mother Ziyi" and to always "strive to improve [herself], gaining the respect and love of others".

Besides, Apple who is Wang Feng's daughter from 32-year-old Chinese model Ge Huijie, the rockstar also has a second 7-year-old daughter Jingyi who was born when he was married to his second wife Kang Zuoru.

Ziyi and Wang Feng-who have been married for four years-have a three-year-old daughter Xing Xing.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.