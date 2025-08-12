Zheng Geping awarded Public Service Medal for contributions to Woodlands CCC

Local actor-director Zheng Geping was conferred the Public Service Medal (Pingat Bakti Masyarakat) at the National Day Awards this year.

The list of recipients was announced on Saturday (Aug 9) by the Prime Minister's Office, where his name is included.

The 61-year-old, who has volunteered for 15 years, was awarded for his service at the Woodlands Citizens' Consultative Committee (CCC). He told Shin Min Daily News in a report published on Saturday that he had learnt about his award through Sembawang GRC MP Mariam Jaafar just a few days prior.

He added that other than his family, he didn't tell anyone else about the honour, as he believed he only made a small contribution to the community.

Geping is married to local actress Hong Huifang, 64, and they have two children, actress Tay Ying, 29, and singer-actor Calvert Tay, 25. Tay Ying tied the knot with celebrity chef Wu Sihan, 33, in June.

He told the Chinese daily he signed up as a volunteer years ago after being urged by his friend: "I joined because of my curiosity about what the team does. I am not a resident of Woodlands."

As a volunteer, Geping is involved in various events in the neighbourhood, including distributing items to families in need, community performances, fundraising at charity events and helping out at the Meet-the-People sessions and he said it's a fulfilling experience for him.

He said the most gratifying part about volunteering is bringing happiness to the residents and recipients, especially the senior citizens.

Geping added that he would continue to volunteer whenever he is available.

He also made a Instagram post yesterday, where he shared he is "deeply grateful and humbled" to receive the award.

He wrote: "This recognition is not mine alone. It belongs to my brothers and sisters at Woodlands CCC, the amazing residents of Woodlands, and our tireless Advisor Mariam Jaafar. Your trust, love and support inspire me to keep serving with heart."

[[nid:721215]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.