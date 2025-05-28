Zheng Geping gets surprise birthday celebration on drama set

He thought it was time to film, only to be surprised with a chorus.

Local actor Zheng Geping turned 61 yesterday (May 27), and his family as well as the crew and cast members on the set of their drama The Cellphone Swap threw him a surprise celebration.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, his actress wife Hong Huifang brings out what appears to be a chocolate cake while the crew, his daughter Tay Ying, son Calvert and soon-to-be son-in-law Wu Sihan sing him a birthday song.

"I thought they brought my scene forward before lunch break, didn't expect this! I was caught off-guard!" said Geping in the caption.

According to Tay Ying, it was planned by the production team and she thanked them for involving the family in the "sweet surprise".

The celebration didn't stop there as the family of five also had dinner at the Chinese restaurant The Black Pearl.

The Cellphone Swap — which also stars Star Search 2024's second runner-up Jona Chung, Zhai Siming, Kendra Sow, Angel Lim and Raynold Tan — delves into the phone-addicted generation, exploring how young people navigate self-discovery and seek a more meaningful life.

[[nid:718407]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.