Zheng Geping, Yeo Yann Yann and her daughter voice local film debuting at Bucheon International Animation Festival

For local actors Zheng Geping, Yeo Yann Yann and her daughter, Vera Ma, the film My Wonderful Life marks their foray into animation.

They are voicing characters in the 10-minute Singaporean animated film, which follows Grace Lee, an overworked mother in Singapore, who collapses at work.

She gets admitted to the hospital, where she finds newfound freedom as a patient.

Director Calleen Koh said that she created My Wonderful Life to "explore the complexities of wanting to be cared for in a world that often takes caregiving for granted".

Produced in collaboration with Momo Film Co, the movie will have its world premiere at the Bucheon International Animation Festival in South Korea, which will run from Oct 25 to 29 this year.

