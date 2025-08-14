Zoe Kravitz 'completely destroyed' Taylor Swift's Beverly Hills mansion toilet during 2-week stay

Zoe Kravitz has revealed Taylor Swift generously offered her her Beverly Hills mansion as a safe haven during California's recent wildfires.

The actress, 36, spoke about the incident during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, describing how Taylor, 35, opened her US$25 million (S$31 million) 1930s mansion to her and her mother Lisa Bonet, 55, amid the wildfire crisis — only for the pair to leave part of the singer's home "completely destroyed".

Zoë said: "We ended up having to stay there for about two weeks.

"And Taylor has this beautiful house. It's from the '30s, something you want to preserve and take care of."

Despite her usual care as a houseguest, Zoe admitted a mishap occurred in Taylor's bathroom.

She said: "I try to be a good houseguest, I try to leave places better than I found them."

But as she and her mum were tidying up at the end of their stay, Zoe received a call from Lisa.

She found her mother "crouched in the corner in this weird way" in the upstairs bathroom.

Zoe added: "And I'm like, 'What's going on, dude?' And she's like, 'So I was washing my face and I had Orpheus and I just put her down for a second. Closed the door and she found this little hole in the corner'."

The hole trapped Lisa's pet snake Orpheus in the wall behind a built-in banquette.

Their attempts to retrieve the serpent caused a frantic scramble that sent it further into the structure. Eventually, Taylor's house manager arrived with a crowbar to dismantle the banquette.

Zoe added: "We're ripping up the tile. We're scratching the walls. Completely destroyed Taylor's bathroom and there was just this moment where I was like, 'Either we destroy her bathroom or I have to tell her that there's a snake somewhere in her house.'"

She said she assured Taylor's manager: "Obviously, I'm gonna pay for everything to be fixed. Please just don't say anything until it's fixed."

When Zoe later called Swift, the latter was already aware.

She said: "I remember calling her saying, 'Hey, I wanted to talk to you about something.' And she was like, 'Is it the fact that you almost lost a snake in my house and destroyed my bathroom?'"

Zoe has been friends with Taylor for over a decade and has collaborated on her music, co-writing the 2022 songs Karma and Lavender Haze, and providing backing vocals on Midnights.

She also described attending Taylor's sold-out Eras tour in London and spending relaxed evenings with the singer afterwards.

Zoe added: "But what is weirder actually to me is that after she performs for however many thousands of people… she just comes over after, and like, we drink some wine, and eat a burger and hang out."

