Zoe Kravitz to play Catwoman in new Batman film

US actress Zoe Kravitz will play Catwoman in the new Batman film starring Robert Pattinson, a Warner Bros. source told AFP on Monday.

Kravitz, who recently starred in HBO's hit TV drama Big Little Lies and is the daughter of rock musician Lenny Kravitz, will portray the whip-wielding cat burglar who is both Batman's foe and love interest in the comics.

She follows A-listers such as Halle Berry, Anne Hathaway and Michelle Pfeiffer in portraying Catwoman - alter ego Selina Kyle - in The Batman, which is due for release in 2021.

Kravitz, 30, has previously voiced Catwoman in 2017's The Lego Batman Movie, and also appeared in Warner's Fantastic Beasts films, set in the Harry Potter universe.

Her mother, actress Lisa Bonet, played Denise Huxtable in The Cosby Show.